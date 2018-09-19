North Korea's Choe Il (L) and South Korea's Suh Hyo-won, both table tennis players, march together at the closing ceremony of the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta on September 2. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (UPI) -- North and South Korea will submit a joint bid to host the 2032 Summer Olympics, the nations' two leaders agreed at a summit Wednesday.

"The South and North will actively participate in international sports games, including the 2020 Summer Olympics, and work together to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics," the joint declaration given at the third inter-Korean summit read.

South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to facilitate inter-Korean exchanges, in addition to measures for denuclearization.

Seoul and Pyongyang will launch construction projects to connect disjointed railways and expressways on the west and east coast this year.

They also seek to reopen the joint factory complex in the border city of Kaesong, which has been closed since 2016, and also resume operation of the tourist program at the Mt. Kumkang tourist facility.

They agreed to open a permanent meeting facility for separated family members at the Mt. Kumkang resort and allow them to exchange letters and talk in live video chat.