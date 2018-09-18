North Korea's Ri Sol Ju attends concert with South Korea first lady

South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook (R) chats with North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju (L) during their visit at Pyongyang University of Music and Dance on Tuesday. Photo by Pyongyang Press Corps

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The first ladies of the two Koreas have been holding their own meetings on the sidelines of the third inter-Korea summit in Pyongyang -- attending a concert while sharing a mutual interest in music.

A friendship appears to be developing between South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook and her North Korean counterpart Ri Sol Ju, Yonhap reported Tuesday.

The two previously met at Panmunjom during the first inter-Korea summit.

Ri has become more publicly visible following Pyongyang's turn to diplomatic engagement in 2018, but nearly always appearing by her powerful husband.

Ri is also the first spouse of a North Korean leader to attend any summit. Kim Jong Un's father, Kim Jong Il, greeted South Korean President Kim Dae-jung in 2000 without family members by his side.

In contrast, Kim Jong Un has involved his wife and younger sister Kim Yo Jong in the ongoing Pyongyang summit.

Ri reportedly told Kim Jung-sook at the Pyongyang University of Music and Dance that she hoped the summit talks will "go well," according to Yonhap.

Ri, who wore a jeweled brooch on her jacket instead of a badge bearing the portraits of founder Kim Il Sung and his son, made the remarks after the South Korean first lady had said she hoped "good results will come from the summit, like the rich fruits of the autumn [harvest]."

Kim Jung-sook majored in vocal music at South Korea's Kyunghee University, and Ri is a former member of a North Korean military band.

South Korea news service Newsis reported Tuesday the two women also toured Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongyang.

RELATED Kim Jong Un greets Moon at airport in Pyongyang

Kim told the children at the hospital to "get well soon" and later introduced members of South Korea's cultural delegation to Pyongyang, including singer Ailee and Zico.

Ailee exchanged light jokes with Ri, according to the report.