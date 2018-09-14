Tropical Storm Helene expected to bring rain, wind gusts to Azores

Tropical Storm Helene, once a Category 2 hurricane, moved northeastward toward the Azores Islands on Friday and potentially could affect weather in Ireland and Britain. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 14 (UPI) Tropical Storm Helene was expected to bring heavy rain and wind to the Azores this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said Friday.

Helene downgraded from a Category 2 hurricane to a tropical storm Thursday. The center of Helene was about 585 miles west-southwest of Lajes Air Base, which used by the air forces of Portugal and the United States, the NHC said in a 8 p.m. EDT advisory.

Helene had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was moving north at 18 mph. The Portuguese government issued a tropical storm warning for all of the Azores Islands.

The storm is projected to shift northeast with an increase in forward speed in the coming days, forecasters said. It should cross over or near the Azores late Saturday or Sunday and its impact could be felt in Ireland and Britain next week.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward from the eye of the storm up to 160 miles, forecasters said.

The NHC said Helene could bring 2 inches to 4 inches of rain to the Azores and isolated amounts up to 8 inches, as well as life-threatening flash floods. Swells generated by the storm could produce life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

