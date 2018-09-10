North Korean media reports military parade, without missiles

Military tanks drive past during a parade celebrating the National Day and 70th anniversary of its Foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sunday. Photo by How Hwee Young/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (UPI) -- North Korea's state media reported on Monday on the regime's 70th-anniversary military parade, a day after it was held.

The Korean Central News Agency issued an extensive report on the military parade, with a detailed coverage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's appearance and major foreign attendees.

"A massive parade took place in the Kim Il Sung Square in the capital city of Pyongyang to celebrate the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding on Sept. 9," said the report.

"The great leader warmly waved hands to participants in the parade and audiences and gave congratulatory messages to the people and soldiers of the DPRK," it said.

The coverage came a day after the parade ended on Sunday, unusual for the North Korean state media, which used to make the same-day coverage for past military parades.

According to media reports, the annual parade did not include a display of long-range missiles or new nuclear weapons. The North had previously showcased its latest nuclear capabilities and developments on the occasion of its military parades.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on the North's toned-down military parade with a thank you to Kim.

"North Korea has just started their parade, celebrating the 70th anniversary of founding, without the customary display of nuclear missiles," he said.

"Experts believe that North Korea cut out the nuclear missiles to show President Trump its commitment to denuclearize," quoting a Fox News report.