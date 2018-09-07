North Korea groups have stepped up calls for the signing of an end-of-war declaration, and have even suggested withdrawal of U.S. forces, following the signing of the Panmunjom Declaration by Kim Jong Un (L) and South Korea's Moon Jae-in (R). File Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A North Korea "civic group" has disclosed a statement urging the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the peninsula.

According to North Korea's KCNA, the landing of U.S. forces in Incheon on Sept. 8, 1945, was an infringement on Korean Peninsula sovereignty.

"The fervor for the Korean people's independence was trampled down mercilessly because of the U.S. invaders, that day was the prelude, when they brought this land under their control to bring humiliation and suffering."

The message from the group, that directs its propaganda mainly at the South, included a condemnation of the United States for the "most barbaric massacre" during the 1950-53 Korean War.

"As long as the U.S. military stays on this territory, the unhappiness, suffering and catastrophe of our people will never disappear, and unification will never be realized," the North Korea group said.

The group's message bears significant contrasts to earlier remarks from Kim Jong Un.

According to South Korean President Moon Jae-in's national security chief Chung Eui-yong, Kim had said the withdrawal of U.S. forces had "nothing to do with" the end-of-war declaration promoted by the Pyongyang regime.

Chung met with Kim this week in Pyongyang.

North Korea has also been signaling cooperation with the United States.

News 1 reported Friday there have been talks between Pyongyang and the United Nations Command to cooperate on the excavation of U.S. military remains on the North's side of Panmunjom.

A South Korea government told News 1 the issue was discussed at Panmunjom between the two sides.