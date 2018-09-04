National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong returns from a visit to Washington through Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on July 22. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Seoul will propose to the North to hold their third inter-Korean summit in mid-September, South Korean media reported Tuesday.

Seoul's presidential office will suggest that the North and South hold the three-day summit from Sept. 18-20 in Pyongyang and discuss ways to take inter-Korean exchanges further, Hankook Ilbo reported, citing government officials.

The official said the presidential office has made a provisional booking at hotels and conference halls in central Seoul to use as a venue for a press center for the summit. The government, however, has yet to confirm the date for the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The two leaders held their first historic summit in April, followed by a surprise meeting in May.

On Wednesday, a South Korean delegation led by Chung Eui-yong, director of the National Security Office, will visit Pyongyang to discuss the proposal for the summit. Chung has been the top envoy for the South in the course of talks between the North and South and the North and the U.S. amid efforts for denuclearization and peace.

Joongang Ilbo also reported that the delegation will seek North Korean leader Kim's pledge to report nuclear facilities and weapons, considered as an early stage of a lengthy denuclearization process, citing diplomatic sources in Seoul and Washington, D.C.

The visit by the South Korean presidential delegation comes amid growing concerns on the North's denuclearization following the canceled trip by U.S. Secretary General Mike Pompeo's fourth trip to Pyongyang.