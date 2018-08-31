North Korea seafood vessels frequented Russia port

North Korean ships used to transport frozen seafood have been active in Russian ports. File Photo by Akio Suga/EPA

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Russia has been quietly permitting refrigerated cargo ships of North Korean origin to access Russian ports, according to a recent press report.

Voice of America reported Friday several such ships, capable of carrying sanctioned North Korean seafood, were tracked to Vladivostok, Russia.

Using data from the Port State Control Committee of the Asia Pacific, VOA reported the Tong Myong San, a North Korea-flagged ship, was seen entering the port of Vladivostok five times from May to July to receive "safety inspections."

The Port State Control Committee of the Asia Pacific has the Tong Myong San classified as a refrigerated cargo ship.

The ship's operator is listed as Wonsan Seafoods Export Co., according to the report.

Other North Korean ships that have been recently inspected are the Su Song Chon, a fish carrier built in 1974, the Tae Hwa Bong, the Tae Song San and the Hwang Jin.

A total of nine North Korea boats that are refrigerated cargo ships have been present in Vladivostok in recent months.

A separate analysis from South Korean news agency Yonhap indicates from January to June all North Korea ships received 76 safety inspections, and about 29, or 38 percent of all ships inspected, were refrigerated cargo ships that could potentially transport North Korean frozen fish and shellfish.

The results show an increase in the share of refrigerated cargo ships among all inspections of North Korean vessels. In 2017, only 6 percent of all inspections were of North Korean refrigerated cargo ships.

Under United Nations Security Council sanctions Resolution 2371, adopted in August 2017, North Korean seafood exports are prohibited items.

On Thursday, Russia blocked the publication of a U.N. report that found North Korea in violation of sanctions at sea.

The violations involve Russian ships, according to Radio Free Europe.

"The report is on hold because we disagree on certain elements of the report and on the conduct of the business itself," Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has said.