The Grand Mass Gymnastics and Artistic Performance Arirang are held in the Rungnado May Day Stadium in Pyongyang. Photo by Wu Hong/EPA

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- North Korea will hold its Mass Games for the first time in five years and the most expensive tickets sold to foreigners are priced at nearly $1,000, according to a China-based travel agency.

VIP tickets to the Mass Games cost $900 euros, followed by $570 for first class, about $340 for the second class and $115 for third class, according to Young Pioneer Tours.

This year's Mass Games, titled "Bright Fatherland," is held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of its regime, the travel agency said. The Mass Games involve more than 100,000 performers for grandiose displays of North Korean propaganda.

The Mass Games will run from Sept. 9-30 and possibly could extend to early October, according to Koryo Tours.

The announcement of ticket prices follows North Korea's suspension on visas for foreign tourists ahead of the 70th anniversary celebration.

North Korea stopped issuing visas for foreign tourists from Aug. 11 to Sept. 5, Radio Free Asia reported. The suspension of visa issuance could delay planned tours to the Mass Games in Pyongyang.

Another source told RFA that the visa suspension is due to hotel renovation projects in the capital city.