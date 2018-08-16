North, South Korea restore military communication line

Military officials of the two Koreas meet at the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine office in Paju, just south of the inter-Korean border, on June 25 to discuss restoring their military communication lines. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- North and South Korea have restored a military communication line on the east coast that could support transport and communication for the upcoming family reunion, Seoul's defense ministry said.

The restoration of fiber-optic cables will enable exchanges of phone calls and fax paper documents between North and South Korea for future inter-Korean projects.

The eastern communication line was disabled in a mountain fire in 2010 and wasn't fixed as tensions grew amid the North's missile and nuclear tests.

"The communication line can support transportation and communication needed to implement inter-Korean projects related to railway, expressway and forestry," the ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

"It is a step toward easing military tensions and restoring trust between North and South Korea," it said.

The communication line on the west coast was restored in July.

The restoration of military communication lines is part of the pledge by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to reduce military tensions at their summit in April. They are expected to meet for the third summit in September.