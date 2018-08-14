Chinese state media endorses third inter-Korea summit

China is closely watching developments on the Korean Peninsula, following multiple summits between Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Kim Jong Un (R). Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Chinese state media welcomed the inter-Korea decision to hold the next leaders' summit in Pyongyang in September.

State-owned Xinhua news agency said Monday the agreement will be a "new occasion" to continue the easing of tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The summit, if it does take place as planned in September, will be the third meeting between Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

"Such an achievement between South and North [Korea] is worth welcoming," Xinhua stated.

"If the Pyongyang summit is realized, the trend of dialogue between the two Koreas will continue, and each side will show their will to resolve issues through dialogue," the Xinhua editorial read.

The article said the United States has had a significant impact on the "Korean Peninsula issue" and called on Washington to play a more active role in regional affairs.

The article also criticized the United States' North Korea policy.

The United States has remained steadfast on "maximum pressure" against North Korea even as Pyongyang has made efforts to "shut down" the Punggye-ri nuclear site, return U.S. remains from the 1950-53 Korean War, and strengthen exchanges between North and South, Xinhua stated.

Lu Chao, a North Korea expert at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told Chinese state tabloid Global Times the third summit could be a path toward "stimulating peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula," even as a "deadlock" prevails in U.S.-North Korea relations.

North Korea did not give a precise date for the third summit, to be held in September.