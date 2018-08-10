Russia, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has rejected U.S. sanctions proposals targeting North Korea. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Russia said it has overturned U.S. attempts to expand United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea.

Russia's foreign ministry said Friday it has been able to block U.S.-proposed sanctions against Russia's Agrosoyuz Commercial Bank, one individual and several institutions, all found in violation of sanctions, Tass news agency reported.

Moscow's envoys were able to stop the sanctions proposal with the 1718 Sanctions Committee on North Korea at the U.N., according to the report.

The foreign ministry stated the series of evidence the United States offered in support of its sanctions proposal was completely unacceptable.

Moscow said the new sanctions would have not helped to improve U.S.-Russia relations, or ease tensions with North Korea.

The Russian government also said the U.S. policy of "maximum pressure" against Pyongyang until denuclearization is complete is a destructive path that would lead to complete rejection.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on Agrosoyuz Commercial Bank, citing transaction violations connected to North Korea.

Yonhap reported the bank was trading with the head of North Korea's Joson Trade Bank. Two shell companies linked to North Korea and a North Korean individual were also subject to sanctions.

Sanctions at the Security Council are not adopted until all 15-member nations agree unanimously to the proposal.