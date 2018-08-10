Turkish lira falls as Erdogan defies U.S. sanctions threat

The Turkish lira fell by more than 11 percent on Friday after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, pictured on the way to his July 9, 2018, inauguration, held firm against U.S. sanctions. File Photo courtesy Turkish President's Press Office/EPA-EFE

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Turkish lira fell to its lowest point ever against the U.S. dollar on Friday as a diplomatic conflict between Turkey and the United States continued.

The lira dropped by over 11 percent in value in one day on Friday morning to nearly six lira per dollar. As recently as April the ratio was about four lira per dollar. The selloff came as a Turkish delegation returned from the United States, reporting no progress on negotiations involving a U.S. pastor imprisoned in Turkey.

Andrew Brunson has been in Turkish custody since 2016, when he was arrested on charges of terrorism and support of a group held responsible for an attempted coup of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. U.S. President Donald Trump introduced a round of sanctions on Aug. 1 and threatened additional "large sanctions" against Turkey, a NATO ally, for Brunson's detention.

Erdogan has a speech scheduled on Friday, but on Thursday he said Turkey will withstand the economic pressure.

"There are various campaigns being carried out. Don't heed them. Don't forget, if they have their dollars, we have our people, our God," Erdogan said. "We are working hard. Look at what we were 16 years ago and look at us now," a reference to his terms as prime minister and president.

Turkey's economy is regarded as fragile because of its high debt, which the international Monetary Fund estimates is 50 percent of its gross domestic product. As the lira falls in value, the debt becomes harder to pay. Inflation increased 16 percent in July, and Erdogan has insisted that interest rates not increase. His comments suggest that the Turkish central bank does not act with full independence, CNBC reported on Friday.

"There is zero credibility in the Central Bank of Turkey and zero credibility in Turkish policy making. Whatever they do, the market doesn't believe them," British economist Timothy ash of BlueBay Asset Management told CNBC.