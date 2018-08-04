Trending Stories

NASA announces astronauts for first commercial spaceflights from U.S.
Judge: Trump administration must reinstate DACA
Police issue final report, find no motive in Las Vegas shooting
Jobs survey: Most U.S. employers plan to give pay raises this year
Nearly 400 now sickened in suspected McDonald's salad outbreak

Photo Gallery

 
Keith Urban performs on 'Today' in New York City

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights sign William Karlsson to one-year deal
Turkey to freeze 2 U.S. officials' assets over sanctions
Probe opens after Russian helicopter crash kills 18
Chris Archer fans 6 in Pittsburgh Pirates debut vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Europe may hit record-high temps in heat wave that's killed 3
 
Back to Article
/