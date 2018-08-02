South Korean man, Filipinos kidnapped in Libya

This image captured from the Facebook account of 218NEWS on Wednesday, shows a South Korean man held captive in Libya for 27 days by an unidentified armed group. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A South Korean man and three Filipinos have been kidnapped by unidentified militants in Libya, Seoul's Foreign Ministry confirmed.

"An unidentified armed group abducted a South Korean citizen and three foreigners in southeastern Libya on July 6," said the ministry.

A video was released on a Facebook page of Libyan TV channel 218 News, showing four men pleading for help. A man said his nationality is South Korean and that he's suffering from health problems. In the video, they were watched by a militant in the back holding a gun.

The South Korean man and three Filipinos were raided and kidnapped at a water plant in Jabal Hassouna, according to a foreign ministry official, MBC reported. Their identities have not been confirmed.

The ministry has been reported by their location and working with related agencies for a safe return of the kidnapped workers.