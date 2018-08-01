South Korea to tighten identity checks on asylum seekers

A group of Yemeni people stand in line to get relief goods at a customs office in the southern resort island of Jeju on June 18. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The South Korean government plans to strengthen identity checks on asylum seekers in response to growing concerns about the recent surge of refugees.

Justice Minister Park Sang-ki said the government will require future asylum applicants to report their social media accounts, review their past criminal records and conduct tests for drugs and infectious diseases.

"The Ministry is taking concerns expressed by online petitions over the refugee issue seriously," said Park, in a live broadcast on the presidential office's social media channel Wednesday.

"We have reviewed the current asylum system and will try to make improvement based on requests in the petitions," he said.

An online petition against the admittance of Yemeni refugees has been signed by more than 710,000 within a month. The petition demands the government scrap or revise the current refugee protection law and the visa entry system and refrains from granting refugee status.

A record number of 552 asylum seekers have applied for refugee status so far this year, with the majority of them being Yemenis. The number is higher than combined asylum applications for the past 20 years.

"Yemen is in a war right now. There was nothing illegal in the entry of Yemenis to Jeju because they arrived on a visa-free entry system and applied for asylum during the period allowed for a stay," said Park.

RELATED Yemenis struggle to make a living on South Korea island

The Justice Ministry added 12 countries, including Gambia, Somalia, Egypt, Senegal and Uzbekistan, on the list of countries exempt from the visa-free entry to Jeju on Wednesday.

The resort island of Jeju has allowed foreign nationals under its visa-free entry system to increase arrivals of tourists.

Following the recent influx of Yemeni asylum seekers, it excluded Yemen from the list of visa-free entry countries in May.

RELATED South Korea to shorten refugee review process for Yemenis

"We designated 12 more countries, such as Gambia and Somalia, that seem distant to the purpose of the visa-entry system as to revitalize tourism," Park said.