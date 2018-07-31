Trending Stories

California fire: Crews battle flames, hot weather in fight for control
Entire N.C. police department shut down after chief arrested
2 American cyclists killed in Tajikistan in possible terror attack
MH370 report: Plane steered off course by pilots or 'third party'
South Korea considers reconstruction aid for Laos dam disaster

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning

Latest News

On This Day: Cornerstone laid for U.S. Mint, first U.S. federal building
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Famous birthdays for July 31: Zac Brown, Mark Cuban
Defector: Jang Song Thaek wrecked North Korea's economy
4 shot dead, including 5-year-old boy, in Queens, N.Y.
 
Back to Article
/