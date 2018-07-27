Report: Chinese city 'overflowing' with North Korea goods, people

July 27 (UPI) -- Sanctions against North Korea are being rapidly overturned in a Chinese border city, where as many as 10,000 state-approved North Korean workers could be seen coming and going on any given day, according to a South Korean press report.

The Munhwa Ilbo reported Friday the city of Dandong is "overflowing" with "illicit" North Korean goods and laborers.

Traders and freight trucks have also doubled in number, the report states.

A source in the region told the Munhwa China is providing assistance to Pyongyang, following the third summit between Kim Jong Un and China's Xi Jinping.

"They are providing food and fertilizer following the summit," the source said.

According to local officials, about 200,000 tons of rice and flour were delivered to North Korea.

While neither food nor fertilizer are subject to sanctions, China has been exceeding export quotas by anywhere between 50 and 100 percent by delivering massive supplies to Pyongyang.

The presence of new North Korea laborers is a clear sign China is in violation of sanctions.

More than 20,000 North Koreans are working in the Dandong region and new workers are being added to the force.

For workers whose visas expire, they are replaced by new people from across the border, according to the report.

Chinese tourism to North Korea has also soared, and about 1,000 visitors from the world's second-largest economy are visiting the country by train.

China and North Korea have strengthened ties following multiple summits in 2018.

Ahead of armistice anniversary day, when North Korea returned remains of the U.S. war dead, Kim paid tribute to Mao Anying, the eldest son of China's Mao Zedong, who was killed during the 1950-53 Korean War.

"Comrade Kim Jong Un visited the memorial for the Chinese People's Volunteer Army in Hoechang, South Pyongan Province, and placed a wreath," KCNA reported Thursday, and again on Friday.

North Korean state media did not report the exact date of the memorial visit.