July 30 (UPI) -- Four bicyclists, two of them Americans, were killed in a possible terrorist attack while biking through Tajikistan, the interior ministry said Monday.

Two were from the United States, one the Netherlands and one Switzerland. Officials said they died when they were run down by a car Sunday and attacked with knives and guns.

Three of the bikers died at the scene and the fourth at the hospital. Three other cyclists were injured but survived. The crash occurred in Takikistan's Danghara district, near the border with Afghanistan.

Authorities said the dead and injured were found over a considerable distance on the road, suggesting that some may have been chased by perpetrators in the vehicle.

No identities other than nationality were announced.

"We are looking at versions that this was an accident, armed robbery, murder. The version of a terrorist act is also not being excluded," Interior Minister Ramazon Rakhimzoda said.

Two of the suspected attackers died during their arrests and four others were detained, the ministry said.

"Preliminary data indicate that this was an attack," Jeff Ridenour, spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe, said.

Rakhimzoda said an investigation was under the personal control of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, who has urged his nation to increase foreign tourism. Rahmon's hometown is near the site of the attack.

The leader described the crash as a "cruel act" in a note of condolence to U.S. President Donald Trump.