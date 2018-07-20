Home / Top News / World News

14 hurt in knife attack on German commuter bus

By Susan McFarland  |  July 20, 2018 at 1:28 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 20 (UPI) -- More than a dozen people were injured in a knife attack on a commuter bus in northern Germany, authorities said.

Police said the attack happened in Lübeck, about 110 miles northwest of Berlin. Fourteen people were injured, two seriously.

The suspect, a German citizen in his mid-30s, was arrested after the stabbings.

Witnesses said the man pulled the knife from a backpack and started cutting passengers. The bus driver stopped immediately so the rest could escape.

Police say the attack happened in the Kuecknitz district of Lübeck, about 40 miles northeast of Hamburg.

Authorities are still trying to determine a motive.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Children, elderly among 17 dead after Missouri 'duck boat' sinks Children, elderly among 17 dead after Missouri 'duck boat' sinks
Trump: 'I look forward' to second summit with Russia's Putin Trump: 'I look forward' to second summit with Russia's Putin
3-year-old Texas boy dies after hours of heat in daycare van 3-year-old Texas boy dies after hours of heat in daycare van
Senate unanimously opposes Russia questioning U.S. officials Senate unanimously opposes Russia questioning U.S. officials
Justice Department settlement allows sale of 3-D printed gun plans Justice Department settlement allows sale of 3-D printed gun plans