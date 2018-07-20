14 hurt in knife attack on German commuter bus

July 20 (UPI) -- More than a dozen people were injured in a knife attack on a commuter bus in northern Germany, authorities said.

Police said the attack happened in Lübeck, about 110 miles northwest of Berlin. Fourteen people were injured, two seriously.

The suspect, a German citizen in his mid-30s, was arrested after the stabbings.

Witnesses said the man pulled the knife from a backpack and started cutting passengers. The bus driver stopped immediately so the rest could escape.

Police say the attack happened in the Kuecknitz district of Lübeck, about 40 miles northeast of Hamburg.

Authorities are still trying to determine a motive.