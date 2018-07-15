Home / Top News / World News

At least seven killed in suicide attack at Afghan ministry

By Daniel Uria  |  Updated July 15, 2018 at 2:33 PM
July 15 (UPI) -- At least seven people were killed and more than 15 were injured in a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday.

The suicide bomber detonated his vest at the gate of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development at about 4:30 p.m., Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai told CNN.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

All of those who died in the attack were MRRD staff members who were leaving the building, Stanekzai told Al Jazeera.

Thirteen people were killed in another suicide attack targeting the ministry building last month.

The attack came the same day the United Nations released a report stating 1,692 Afghan citizens had been killed in the first six months of the year, the most recorded in that period in the last decade since records have been kept.

