At least 2 dead in violence after France World Cup victory

July 16 (UPI) -- A least two people have died in France amid celebrations that turned violent following the country's second World Cup soccer title, authorities said.

Fans poured into Paris streets Monday to celebrate after France defeated Croatia, 4-2, to win the World Cup in Moscow. It was France's second World Cup, following their victory in 1998.

Thousands gathered on Paris' Champs Elysees, dancing and singing, but the celebrations began to turn violent by midnight.

A group of about 30 people, some covering their faces, broke shop windows along the famed street, where one store was looted of its wine and champagne.

Some rioters threw bottles and chairs at police, who'd responded with tear gas and water cannons.

In Annecy in southeast France, a man died of a broken neck as he jumped into a canal at the end of the game.

In Saint-Felix, a fan crashed his car into a tree and died while celebrating the triumph, officials said.

About 4,000 police officers were deployed across Paris Sunday in anticipation of celebrations, and officials in other parts of the country also prepared for possible trouble.

Clashes between police and dozens of fans broke out in Lyon at an outdoor watch party. Ten people were arrested in Marseilles and two security officers were injured in clashes with police. In Frouard, officials said two children were seriously injured when they were hit by a passing motorcycle during celebrations.