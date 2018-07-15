World Cup: Trump congratulates Putin on 'truly great' tournament

July 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin for organizing a "truly great" 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament.

"Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup. Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament -- one of the best ever!" he wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, France defeated Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final match in Moscow to snatch its second-ever World Cup Trophy.