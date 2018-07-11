Trump calls for allies to spend more on defense at NATO summit

July 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump started the NATO summit Wednesday with criticism, saying certain Western nations need to spend more on defense and calling Germany a "captive" of Russia.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived in Belgium Tuesday for the summit, ahead of meetings with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Britain and Vladimir Putin in Russia.

"Many countries are not paying what they should, and, frankly, many countries owe us a tremendous amount of money from many years back," Trump said at a breakfast meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. "They're delinquent, as far as I'm concerned, because the United States has had to pay for them."

Trump criticized Germany over dependence on natural gas from Russia. The United States spends heavily to defend Germany from Russia, he said, while Germany is paying "billions and billions of dollars a year to Russia."

"I think it's something that NATO has to look at," Trump added.

Stoltenberg said despite differences, NATO aims "to protect and defend each other."

"How can you be together when a country is getting its energy from the country you want protection against?" Trump asked.

Stoltenberg said NATO, despite some differences of opinion among member states, is getting stronger.

"A strong NATO is good for Europe and it's also good for the United States," he told Trump. "We look forward to the meeting you're going to have with President Putin. And I think that leaders are also looking forward to your thoughts about the meeting with President Putin later on."

Germany's Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen dismissed Trump's comments, saying Germany is not captive to Russia and the country can take Trump's criticisms in stride.

"I think we can cope with it," von der Leyen said. "If we look at the gas pipeline, Germany is an independent country where energy supply is concerned, we diversify, but the main overarching topic is the summit - we want a summit that sends out the message of unity."

The defense minister agreed with Trump about defense spending.

"We are investing heavily in the German armed forces and other European countries too, because the armed forces need it ... So we improved a lot but there's still work to be done. On that point the American friends have a point," von der Leyen said.

Trump leaves for London Thursday for a state dinner and visit with May, and later Queen Elizabeth II. From there, he travels to Moscow for Monday's summit with the Kremlin leader. He will return to Washington, D.C., early Tuesday.