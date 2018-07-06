Mayor of British town bans Trump, declares 'Mexico Solidarity Day'

July 5 (UPI) -- The mayor of Sheffield, England, announced on Thursday that he is banning U.S. President Donald Trump from his city ahead of the president's visit to Britain next week.

Magid Magid, the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, made the announcement at a Sheffield City Council meeting while wearing a sombrero "in solidarity" with Mexico, the BBC reported.

Maid then took to Twitter to spread the word, referring to Trump as a "wasteman," which according to the Collins Dictionary, is defined as "a man who acts like a boy, lacking maturity, and generally wastes his time and life by doing everything to achieve nothing."

"I Magid Magid, Lord Mayor & first citizen of this city hereby declare that not only is Donald J Trump (@realDonaldTrump) a WASTEMAN, but he is also henceforth banned from the great city of Sheffield!" Magid tweeted.

Magid added a photo of himself wearing a sombrero and said he is making July 13 "Mexico Solidarity Day."

The Sheffield Mayor also tweeted a list of five reasons he is opposed to Trump, which included complaints about the travel restrictions and increased background checks on people traveling from certain Muslim-majority countries, withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, separating children from their families while illegally crossing the U.S-Mexico border and "for defending the violence and actions of White Supremacists."

Magid then urged his followers to participate in anti-Trump rallies, support and donate to anti-Trump organizations and urge their representatives to "take a vocal stand against Trump."

Despite Magid's stand, Trump was not scheduled to visit Sheffield.

However, Trump is expected to face several protests against him in the places he does visit, which includes London and Scotland.

Several protests in London are already planned and more expected for his Scotland visit.