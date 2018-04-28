Home / Top News / World News

China, India agree to peace along shared border

By Sommer Brokaw  |  April 28, 2018 at 1:57 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Leaders of India and China agreed Saturday to maintain peace along the border shared by both countries less than a year after a military standoff there.

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to "maintain peace and tranquility in all areas of the India-China border region" and "to strengthen communication, to build trust and understanding," Indian Foreign Secretary Shri Vijay Gokhale said in a media briefing on Saturday.

The agreement to maintain the peace caps a "heart-to heart" informal summit in China on how to work together to benefit each other and the world.

Less than a year ago, the two countries were ensnared in a border dispute, which led to a military standoff for more than two months. It started when China tried to build a road through the Doklam region and India subsequently disputed the move.

The two regional powers have had a series of territorial flare-ups dating back to 1962, CNN reported.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Xi Jinping
Trending Stories
U.S. economic growth slowed in first quarter of 2018 U.S. economic growth slowed in first quarter of 2018
Final House report: No collusion between Trump campaign, Russia Final House report: No collusion between Trump campaign, Russia
CDC update: E. coli outbreak affecting more people, states CDC update: E. coli outbreak affecting more people, states
Experts warn of possible pitfalls of North Korean denuclearization talks Experts warn of possible pitfalls of North Korean denuclearization talks
Judge delays Stormy Daniels suit against Michael Cohen Judge delays Stormy Daniels suit against Michael Cohen