China, India agree to peace along shared border

April 28 (UPI) -- Leaders of India and China agreed Saturday to maintain peace along the border shared by both countries less than a year after a military standoff there.

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to "maintain peace and tranquility in all areas of the India-China border region" and "to strengthen communication, to build trust and understanding," Indian Foreign Secretary Shri Vijay Gokhale said in a media briefing on Saturday.

The agreement to maintain the peace caps a "heart-to heart" informal summit in China on how to work together to benefit each other and the world.

Less than a year ago, the two countries were ensnared in a border dispute, which led to a military standoff for more than two months. It started when China tried to build a road through the Doklam region and India subsequently disputed the move.

The two regional powers have had a series of territorial flare-ups dating back to 1962, CNN reported.