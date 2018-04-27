Home / Top News / World News

U.S. B-52 bombers fly near Chinese coast

By Elizabeth Shim Contact the Author   |  April 27, 2018 at 11:36 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
Sign up for our weekly Korea Now newsletter
An exclusive report putting perspective on the week's most important developments.

April 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force flew two B-52 bombers earlier this week near disputed islands in the South China Sea following recent Chinese exercises that were conducted to warn Taiwan, according to Taiwanese press reports.

Taiwan's United Daily News reported Thursday the two aircraft passed over the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines.

The area covered by the U.S. bombers was about 155 miles away from the coast of China's Guangdong Province.

The aircraft also came close to the disputed Dongsha or Pratas Islands.

The flights, which occurred on Tuesday, were a response to Chinese military drills held April 18 near Taiwan, Taiwan News reported.

Last week, China's People's Liberation Army held naval live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait, situated between Taiwan and China's Fujian Province.

The bombers had flown from their base in Guam, according to the report.

The United States previously deployed B-52s to the region during a period of high tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Ma Xiaoguang, the spokesman for the Cabinet's Taiwan Affairs Office, warned "Taiwan's separatists" on Wednesday.

"We have strong will, full confidence and sufficient ability to defeat separatist attempts for 'Taiwan independence' in any form, and safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Ma said, according to Xinhua.

Further actions would be taken if Taiwanese factions opposing Beijing show signs of independence, the Chinese government said, without clarifying the actions at issue.

Chinese H-6K bombers were circling Taiwan during the April 18 drills.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
South, North Korea declare commitment to full denuclearization, ending war South, North Korea declare commitment to full denuclearization, ending war
Bill Cosby convicted of sexual assault Bill Cosby convicted of sexual assault
Kim Jong Un: I'm willing to visit South Korean Presidential Office anytime Kim Jong Un: I'm willing to visit South Korean Presidential Office anytime
EPA chief Pruitt to lawmakers: 'I have nothing to hide' EPA chief Pruitt to lawmakers: 'I have nothing to hide'
Crime scene DNA, genealogy website led to Golden State Killer suspect Crime scene DNA, genealogy website led to Golden State Killer suspect