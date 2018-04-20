North Korea announces freeze on nuclear, missile tests

April 20 (UPI) -- (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced that the country will suspend nuclear and missile tests and shut down a nuclear test site in the northern area, state media said Saturday.

"From April 21, North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles," the Korean Central News Agency said.

"The North will shut down a nuclear test site in the country's northern side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear test," it added.

The decision was made at a plenary meeting of the central committee of the ruling Worker's Party of Korea Friday, according to the KCNA.