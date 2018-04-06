Suspect arrested in California Sam's Club bombing

April 6 (UPI) -- A suspect has been arrested after two explosive devices were detonated in a Sam's Club store in Southern California, authorities said.

Hugo Gonzalez, 49, was identified by a witness as Thursday's suspected bomber, Ontario police said.

Officers tried to perform a traffic stop on Gonzalez, but police said he refused to pull over. After a short chase, he was taken into custody.

In Gonzalez's car, investigators said they found additional materials similar to the two explosive devices found in the store and also searched his Fontana apartment.

As a precautionary measure, officers evacuated Gonzalez's apartment complex. Residents were allowed back into their apartments Thursday night.

"At this point, investigators are unaware of any additional devices and will be working throughout the night to locate any evidence," the police department said.

Police believe Gonzalez, 49, acted alone. No one was injured in the blast and there doesn't appear to be any major damage to the building.

"Ontario Bomb Squad personnel have determined that the suspect had detonated two similar devices in the store," the police department said. "Each device had ignited small fires to products within close proximity. Sam's Club employees acted quickly and used fire extinguishers to put out the flames."

Investigators said they are questioning Gonzalez and are trying to determine what kind of explosive device was detonated. A motive for the explosions is still unclear.

"You just don't know where you're safe or your children are safe," Jared Gonzalez, who was shopping at the store, told CBS Los Angeles. "It's scary to leave the house, just to do a regular grocery store run."