Parkland, Fla., survivors join gun control rally in Israel

March 23 (UPI) -- Three survivors of the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., joined about 200 other Americans protesting gun laws at the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Friday.

Sisters Eden Hebron, 15, and Maia Hebron, 18, and Dani Tylim, 18, chanted "enough in enough" as gun control advocates rallied around the world in support for the March for Our Lives event in the United States. The official March for Our Lives, spearheaded by the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is scheduled to take place Saturday in Washington, D.C.

The three teenagers were in Tel Aviv to visit family during their spring break.

Eden described how she watched as her best friend was killed during the attack Feb. 14.

"One bullet after another, I thought it would never stop," she said. "I'm looking at bodies on the floor in disbelief."

Eden called on the U.S. government to enact laws making shootings like the one at her school less likely to happen.

"Without an assault rifle, Nikolas Cruz would not have been able to shoot through the door of my classroom," the freshman said.

Fellow student, Tylim, told Americans to register to vote.

"If something does not change, these tragedies will continue to happen. I'm not willing to accept that," she said.

Marni Mandell, the organizer of the event in Tel Aviv, said gun control isn't just an issue for Americans.

"Gun control laws are not just for the United States, they are for all of humanity. You might think we are rallying for gun control, but that's not it," she said.

"What we are rallying for is the very principle that life is the most sacred value we can uphold in society as a people and as a nation."