2 stowaways dead after falling from NYC-bound plane in Ecuador

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Two men believed to be stowaways on a plane going from Guayaquil, Ecuador to New York City fell to their deaths, officials said Monday.

The Latam Airlines Boeing 767-300 took off from José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport in Guayaquil with the two men, aged 25 and 30, in the plane's landing gear.

Police General Marcelo Tobar told local media that the two men likely got either expelled from the area of the plane they were in or gave up trying to hold on before they fell, according to El Comercio.

The identities and nationalities of the two men were not confirmed but documents on the men indicated they were Peruvian.

District Attorney Carlos Bustamante said the plane came from Peru and that the men may have got on the plane there.

The plane continued on its way to New York after the two men fell but will have to return to Guayaquil to assist with the investigation.