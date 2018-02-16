7.2-magnitude earthquake shakes southern Mexico, capital

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A magnitude-7.2 earthquake struck Mexico's southeastern Oaxaca state Friday, prompting evacuations north of there in Mexico city.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the epicenter of the quake was located 34 miles northeast of Pinotepa Nacional and 215 miles south-southeast of Mexico City at a depth of 2.4 miles below of the surface.

Officials in the capital issued an earthquake alert for the city, building prompting evacuations.

Mexico's civil protection service said there were no immediate reports of damage.

The temblor struck fresh fear in residents of the capital, where two earthquakes in September killed more than 300 people.

Minutes after Friday's earthquake, USGS recorded a 5.8-magnitude aftershock,