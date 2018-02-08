Taiwan earthquake: Death toll rises to 10; 7 still missing

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The death toll from the powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked Taiwan this week climbed to 10 Thursday, as rescuers continue to search for seven others.

Authorities reduced the number of missing from about 60, with the remaining missing persons all guests at the Beauty Inn.

Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Center said 272 people were injured in Tuesday's earthquake.

Lee Sheng-lung, who was staying at the Beauty Inn, said he thought he would die.

"It was like bomb blast," Lee said, adding that he was booked for the second floor of the hotel after originally being assigned to stay on the first floor, which was completely destroyed.

Taiwan's government on Thursday accepted relief aid from Japan, but declined help from China and other countries. Aid from Japan includes a seven-member specialist team, which has high tech body-heat detection equipment that could help locate and rescue more survivors, presidential office spokesman Alex Huang said.

Huang added that Taiwan has enough resources and supplies to help with the aftermath of the quake.

"Taiwan is grateful for the many offers of assistance and support coming from around the world. Although relief efforts in Hualien are more than sufficient, your warmth & kindness have been felt by the people of Taiwan," Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen tweeted.

The earthquake's epicenter was located northeast of Hualien County at a depth of 6.2 miles.