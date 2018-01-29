Canadian landscaper faces 5 murder counts after bodies found in planters

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A Canadian landscaper police described as a "serial killer" faces five counts of first-degree murder Monday after police said they found body parts hidden in planters.

Bruce McArthur, 66, whom police initially charged with two murders earlier this month, faces additional counts as police investigate three disappearances within Toronto's gay community.

Police initially arrested McArthur for the slayings of Selim Esen, 44, who went missing in April, and Andrew Kinsman, 49, who went missing in June.

During the investigation into McArthur, though, police said they found the dismembered remains of at least three people hidden in large planting pots on properties linked to his landscaping business.

Detective Sgt. Hank Idsinga said investigators were conducting DNA tests on the remains, but police have reason to believe McArthur may responsible for the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, 58, missing since 2012; Soroush Mahmudi, 50, reported missing in 2015; and Dean Lisowick, 47, a homeless man who hasn't been reported missing but whom police believe may have died between May 2016 and July 2017.

Idsinga said it's possible there may be more victims.

"What kind of case is this?" he asked during a news conference. "It's a serial killer."

Idsinga said police have searched dozens of properties associated with McArthur's business and asked anyone who used the suspect's services to contact police.

"He's taken some steps to cover his tracks and we have to uncover these victims," Idsinga said.

Last year, members of Toronto's gay community had raised concerns over recent disappearances of men who frequented the city's gay village neighborhood. Police said McArthur had a sexual relationship with Kinsman, though didn't confirm any links with the other victims.