Canadian billionaire, wife were murdered, Toronto police say

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The deaths of Barry Sherman and his wife Honey in Toronto, Canada, six weeks ago have been classified as a double homicide.

The founder of the drug company Apotex, 75, and his 70-year-old spouse were found inside their home on Dec. 15. The Shermans died of "ligature neck compression," according to a post-mortem examination.

"Through the six weeks of work review we have sufficient evidence to describe this as a double-homicide investigation," Detective Sgt. Susan Gomes said at news conference Friday afternoon.

Gomes told reporters: "I believe they were targeted."

The killings were initially treated as suspicious. Police at the time said they were looking for an at-large suspect and there were no signs of forced entry.

"Honey and Barry Sherman were found deceased in the lower level pool area hanging by belts from a pool side railing in a semi-seated position on the pool deck wearing their clothing," Gomes said Friday.

Police said they collected 150 items, examined security video and spoke to at least 127 witnesses.

"We are in the process of attaining or have executed 20 judicial authorizations and searches," Gomes said.

And she said, "we have an extensive list of people that we're looking forward to speaking to."

The Toronto Star reported last week that private investigators concluded the couple died in what appears to be a "professional, contract killing."

Sherman had an estimated net worth of $3.2 billion and was the 12th richest person in Canada, according to Forbes.

Apotex is one of Canada's largest pharmaceutical companies with more than 89 million prescriptions filled in the nation and global revenue of $1.5 billion, Forbes reported.