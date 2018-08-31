Voices John McCain: Sailor, straight talker and statesman By Harlan Ullman, Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist ( )

John McCain is pulled from Truc Bach Lake by the Vietnamese after his plane was shot down on October 26, 1967. UPI File Photo | License Photo Rep. John McCain, R-Ariz., photographed in Phoenix on November 15, 1985. File Photo by Martin Jeong/UPI | License Photo Rep. McCain signs flags for children after a rally on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on September 18, 1985. File Photo by Tim Clary/UPI | License Photo As a Republican candidate for president, Sen. McCain laughs at a campaign video of himself at a reception at Daniel Webster College on May 10, 1999, in Nashua, N.H. File Photo by Lee K. Marriner/ UPI | License Photo McCain listens to the playing of taps next to a monument for unknown war dead during a Memorial Day service in Amherst, N.H. on May 28, 1999, in the town's cemetery. File Photo by Lee K. Marriner/UPI | License Photo McCain escorts two members of the Claremont Senior Center from the Half Moon Cafe while campaigning on June 25, 1999 in downtown Claremont, N.H. File Photo by Lee K. Marriner/UPI | License Photo McCain discusses the importance of campaign finance reform in 1999 in Claremont, N.H., signing a pledge to refrain from using soft money in his campaign for president. File Photo by Lee K. Marriner/UPI | License Photo The McCains greet supporters after a rally at Santa Clara University in California on March 6, 2000. File Photo by Terry Schmitt /UPI | License Photo McCain presents First Sgt. Harry Rivera with the Marine Times Marine of the Year award on May 17, 2001, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Rivera received the award in part for his dedication to improving the lives and morale his fellow Marines and their families. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo The McCains arrive at the White House for a state dinner hosted by President George W. Bush for Mexican President Vicente Fox on September 5, 2001, in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo McCain hands Vice President Dick Cheney (R) the 2001 Freedom Award from the International Republican Institute on October 23, 2001, in Washington, D.C. McCain, chairman of the IRI board, presented Dick and Lynne Cheney with the award. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo McCain speaks about the importance of passing an airline safety bill on October 30, 2001, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo McCain attends a news conference on February 11, 2002, on Capitol Hill, to promote campaign finance reform. McCain was released from the hospital on February 6 after plastic surgery to cover a scar left by the removal of a cancerous lesion on his nose. It was an early form of melanoma but was not life-threatening. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/ UPI | License Photo McCain discusses the Citizens Against Government Waste 2007 Congressional Pig Book Summary that highlights wasteful spending by Congress during a news conference in Washington, D.C. on March 7, 2007. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo As a Republican presidential candidate, McCain speaks during the GOP debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on May 3, 2007. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo McCain answers questions during a press conference at the Lowe's Motor Speedway in North Carolina on May 27, 2007. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo The Republican candidates for president for 2008 line up for a photo before the start of their debate at Sullivan Arena on the Saint Anselm College campus in Manchester, N.H., on June 5, 2007. From left to right: Rep. Tom Tancredo, R-Colo., Tommmy Thompson, Sen. Sam Brownback, R-Kan., Mitt Romney, Rudy Guiliani, McCain, Mike Huckabee, Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., Jim Gilmore, and Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo McCain speaks at the National Rifle Association convention in Washington on September 21, 2007. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo McCain speaks at the Des Moines Register Republican Presidential Debate in Johnston, Iowa, on December 12, 2007. File Photo by Chris Gannon/UPI | License Photo McCain and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney each try to make a point during the CNN/Los Angeles Times Republican presidential debate at Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. on January 30, 2008. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo McCain and President George W. Bush shake hands after speaking to the media in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 5, 2008. Bush endorsed McCain's candidacy and pledged to support McCain during the campaign. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo McCain places a note in the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in Jerusalem on March 19, 2008. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo McCain appears at a news conference with former first lady Nancy Reagan at her Bel-Air, Calif., home on March 25, 2008. Reagan endorsed McCain for presiden. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo McCain calls on Americans to do more to serve their country during a speech at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on April 2, 2008. McCain graduated from the academy in 1958. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo McCain attends the Time Magazine 100 Most Influential People in the World party in New York City on May 8, 2008. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo McCain introduces Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as his running mate during a campaign stop in Dayton, Ohio, on August 29, 2008. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo McCain, second from the right, Palin (R) and her family appear onstage after she spoke at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn., on September 3, 2008. From left to right, are Palin's son Track, daughter Bristol and her boyfriend Levi Johnston, daughters Willow and Piper, husband Todd (who is holding their son Trig), McCain and Palin. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama and McCain toss flowers into the reflecting pool at the site of the former twin towers, on the seventh anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center, in New York City on September 11, 2008. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo McCain hugs Brian Cichetti of EE Cruz Heavy Construction at the site of the former twin towers on the seventh anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center, in New York City on September 11, 2008. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo McCain and Obama participate in the second presidential debate, moderated by journalist Tom Brokaw, at Belmont University in Nashville on October 7, 2008. File Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/UPI | License Photo Obama, second right, his wife Michelle (R), McCain, second left, and his wife Cindy (L) wave to the audience after the third and final presidential debate, moderated by CBS News anchorman Bob Schieffer, at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. on October 15, 2008. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo McCain is introduced at the Alfred E. Smith Foundation Dinner in New York City on October 16, 2008. File Photo by Andrew Theodorakis/UPI | License Photo McCain smiles after being presented with a doll following a morning campaign rally in St. Charles, Mo. on October 20, 2008. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo McCain speaks, as Sen. Joe Leiberman (L), I-Conn, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, second left, R-S.C., look on, at a campaign rally on the steps of the old Capitol building in Prescott, Ariz., on November 4, 2008. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo President-elect Obama (R) applauds McCain at a bipartisan dinner honoring McCain in Washington, D.C. on January 19, 2009. File Photo by Joshua Roberts/UPI | License Photo From left to right, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (L), D-Minn., McCain and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. hold a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on April 9, 2009. McCain urged China to take a harder stand against North Korea following Pyongyang's latest missile launch. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo John Sydney McCain IV hugs his father, Sen. John McCain, and mother, Cindy, after the U.S. Naval Academy Graduation and Commissioning Ceremonies at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. on May 22, 2009. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo The Dalai Lama greets McCain after The Dalai Lama was awarded the inaugural Tom Lantos Human Rights Prize on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on October 6, 2009. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo McCain (R) greets a soldier as he departs the memorial service for the 12 soldiers and one civilian killed at Fort Hood U.S. Army Post near Killeen, Texas, on November 10, 2009. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and McCain hold a news conference to call for dropping the current healthcare bill and starting over on December 18, 2009. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo Army Gen. David H. Petraeus (C), commander, U.S. Central Command, talks with McCain (L) and Sen. Joseph Lieberman, I-Conn., prior to testifying before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Afghanistan on Capitol Hill, June 16, 2010. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Norton Schwartz shakes hands with McCain before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing regarding a Defense Department report on the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy concerning gay troops on December 3, 2010. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo Petraeus greets McCain prior to a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Afghanistan in Washington on March 15, 2011. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo McCain makes a gesture before beginning his speech on his birthday at the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo Israeli President Shimon Peres (R) and McCain speak to the press before a diplomatic meeting at the president's residence in Jerusalem on January 19, 2013. McCain is traveling with a delegation of American senators which include senior members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Homeland Security Committee and Senate Budget Committee. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets McCain prior to Sen. John Kerry's confirmation hearing for secretary of state on January 24, 2013. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo McCain talks to reporters on Capitol Hill on May 25, 2017. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Senate Armed Services Chairman McCain talks to Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., before a hearing on foreign cyberthreats to the United States on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on January 5, 2017. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo McCain questions Adm. Michael Rogers during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on cyberthreats on May 9, 2017. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo McCain arrives for a vote on the Senate floor to repeal Obamacare on July 26, 2017. The bill was voted down in a 45-55 vote with seven Republicans opposing the measure. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo Flowers and photos are part of the tributes to McCain outside his office in Phoenix on Sunday. McCain died on Saturday of brain cancer at his home in Sedona, Ariz. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo The American flag flies at half-staff over the White House honoring McCain in Washington, D.C. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo 0 of 0

John McCain was a sailor, a straight talker and a statesman. From the day he entered the U.S. Naval Academy with the class of 1958, John's character, courage and charisma were evident. Like all of us, John had his weaknesses. But he will be rightly remembered for his candor, his valor and heroism, his self-deprecating sense of humor, his cantankerism and a greatness that had few boundaries. John kindly wrote a foreword for one of my books along with blurbs in others. I had the good and great fortune to know him first as a Navy captain when he headed the Navy's delegation to the Senate. From time to time after he was elected to the House in 1982 and then to the Senate four years later, he tolerated visits to his office and my invitations to speak at various events.

Perhaps the most stunning political valedictories so far have come from Democrats: Barack Obama, Joe Biden, John Kerry, Joe Lieberman and Hillary Clinton. More will be forthcoming. All are well deserved.

Three small vignettes reinforce the best in John. Each took place after a sorry period in his career following his involvement as one of the "Keating Five" in the Savings and Loans scandal of the late 1980s. An important book on five Naval Academy graduates called The Nightingale's Song, written by journalist Bob Timberg who had been hideously burned as a marine in Vietnam, had come out. The title arose in that Nightingales could only sing after first hearing another Nightingale's song.

Ronald Reagan was the head Nightingale and the five were chicks. McCain was the only one who came out well in the book.Three fell victim to the Iran-Contra mess. In one passage, McCain was portrayed as using the foulest language to abuse his Vietnamese captors. Realizing his mother would not be pleased, John would tell how he broached this chapter with her. Her response, as McCain retold it, went like this: "Johnnie, I don't care about the circumstances. Gentlemen should never use that language."

But John could and would. Once, while in his office, the senator said he would have to take a call. I asked if I should leave. He said no. We were laughing and exchanging pleasantries when the phone rang.

John's face hardened and turned almost gargoyle-like. There was no hello. A string of invectives and expletives exploded over the phone. After a minute or two, McCain concluded by saying, "And I want your [expletive] resignation now, you [expletive]."

I could not stop laughing. One of John's senior aides, Chris Paul, who went on to become a Reserve Navy rear admiral, grimaced. McCain trained his eyes on me still furious with the conversation.

"John," I said, "We have known each for a long time. I have never heard you speak so eloquently before."

McCain first glowered at me and then, realizing the absurdity, laughed out loud. The other party was the then-Secretary of the Navy. McCain was outraged with him for withholding a promotion to an officer he believed deserved it.

After the 1991 Gulf War, the Navy held its annual "Tail Hook" party in Las Vegas. It turned out to be a drunken orgy in which some female officers were harassed and abused. Dozens of senior officers were fired or reprimanded. The Secretary of the Navy, not the one noted above, was forced to resign.

McCain, known as a womanizer in his earlier years, was highly vocal in his criticism of Tailhook. He had been invited by me to address a seminar for the Navy's most senior admirals. McCain also had voted against buying a new nuclear submarine that same day.

When the group convened and the senator arrived, the atmosphere was frigid and hostile. McCain began by acknowledging why these admirals might have been so furious with him. Turning to the vice chief of naval operations, McCain stared and said: "Jerry, when we were younger, I probably slept with more women than everyone present." That was not his exact language.

"But Jerry, we never treated women like that, did we? That conduct was intolerable." Many admirals were now looking at their shoes.

McCain went further, arguing that the submarine was overpriced and the program not mature enough. "We cannot waste taxpayer money, can we?" In a moment, the mood was transformed. John had turned some very angry admirals around in an extraordinary display of iconoclastic leadership.

McCain will be missed. He will be remembered. And there will not be anyone like him for a very long time to come.

Harlan Ullman has served on the Senior Advisory Group for Supreme Allied Commander Europe (2004-16) and is senior adviser at Washington D.C.'s Atlantic Council, chairman of two private companies and principal author of the doctrine of shock and awe. A former naval person, he commanded a destroyer in the Persian Gulf and led over 150 missions and operations in Vietnam as a Swift Boat skipper. His latest book is "Anatomy of Failure: Why America Has Lost Every War It Starts." Follow him @harlankullman.