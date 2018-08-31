John McCain is pulled from Truc Bach Lake by the Vietnamese after his plane was shot down on October 26, 1967. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Rep. John McCain, R-Ariz., photographed in Phoenix on November 15, 1985. File Photo by Martin Jeong/UPI | License Photo
Rep. McCain signs flags for children after a rally on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on September 18, 1985. File Photo by Tim Clary/UPI | License Photo
As a Republican candidate for president, Sen. McCain laughs at a campaign video of himself at a reception at Daniel Webster College on May 10, 1999, in Nashua, N.H. File Photo by Lee K. Marriner/ UPI | License Photo
McCain listens to the playing of taps next to a monument for unknown war dead during a Memorial Day service in Amherst, N.H. on May 28, 1999, in the town's cemetery. File Photo by Lee K. Marriner/UPI | License Photo
McCain escorts two members of the Claremont Senior Center from the Half Moon Cafe while campaigning on June 25, 1999 in downtown Claremont, N.H. File Photo by Lee K. Marriner/UPI | License Photo
McCain discusses the importance of campaign finance reform in 1999 in Claremont, N.H., signing a pledge to refrain from using soft money in his campaign for president. File Photo by Lee K. Marriner/UPI | License Photo
The McCains greet supporters after a rally at Santa Clara University in California on March 6, 2000. File Photo by Terry Schmitt /UPI | License Photo
McCain presents First Sgt. Harry Rivera with the Marine Times Marine of the Year award on May 17, 2001, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Rivera received the award in part for his dedication to improving the lives and morale his fellow Marines and their families. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
The McCains arrive at the White House for a state dinner hosted by President George W. Bush for Mexican President Vicente Fox on September 5, 2001, in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
McCain hands Vice President Dick Cheney (R) the 2001 Freedom Award from the International Republican Institute on October 23, 2001, in Washington, D.C. McCain, chairman of the IRI board, presented Dick and Lynne Cheney with the award. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
McCain speaks about the importance of passing an airline safety bill on October 30, 2001, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
McCain attends a news conference on February 11, 2002, on Capitol Hill, to promote campaign finance reform. McCain was released from the hospital on February 6 after plastic surgery to cover a scar left by the removal of a cancerous lesion on his nose. It was an early form of melanoma but was not life-threatening. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/ UPI | License Photo
McCain discusses the Citizens Against Government Waste 2007 Congressional Pig Book Summary that highlights wasteful spending by Congress during a news conference in Washington, D.C. on March 7, 2007. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
As a Republican presidential candidate, McCain speaks during the GOP debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on May 3, 2007. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
McCain answers questions during a press conference at the Lowe's Motor Speedway in North Carolina on May 27, 2007. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo
The Republican candidates for president for 2008 line up for a photo before the start of their debate at Sullivan Arena on the Saint Anselm College campus in Manchester, N.H., on June 5, 2007. From left to right: Rep. Tom Tancredo, R-Colo., Tommmy Thompson, Sen. Sam Brownback, R-Kan., Mitt Romney, Rudy Guiliani, McCain, Mike Huckabee, Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., Jim Gilmore, and Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
McCain speaks at the National Rifle Association convention in Washington on September 21, 2007. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo
McCain speaks at the Des Moines Register Republican Presidential Debate in Johnston, Iowa, on December 12, 2007. File Photo by Chris Gannon/UPI | License Photo
McCain and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney each try to make a point during the CNN/Los Angeles Times Republican presidential debate at Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. on January 30, 2008. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
McCain and President George W. Bush shake hands after speaking to the media in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 5, 2008. Bush endorsed McCain's candidacy and pledged to support McCain during the campaign. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
McCain places a note in the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in Jerusalem on March 19, 2008. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
McCain appears at a news conference with former first lady Nancy Reagan at her Bel-Air, Calif., home on March 25, 2008. Reagan endorsed McCain for presiden. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
McCain calls on Americans to do more to serve their country during a speech at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on April 2, 2008. McCain graduated from the academy in 1958. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
McCain attends the Time Magazine 100 Most Influential People in the World party in New York City on May 8, 2008. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
McCain introduces Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as his running mate during a campaign stop in Dayton, Ohio, on August 29, 2008. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
McCain, second from the right, Palin (R) and her family appear onstage after she spoke at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn., on September 3, 2008. From left to right, are Palin's son Track, daughter Bristol and her boyfriend Levi Johnston, daughters Willow and Piper, husband Todd (who is holding their son Trig), McCain and Palin. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama and McCain toss flowers into the reflecting pool at the site of the former twin towers, on the seventh anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center, in New York City on September 11, 2008. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo
McCain hugs Brian Cichetti of EE Cruz Heavy Construction at the site of the former twin towers on the seventh anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center, in New York City on September 11, 2008. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo
McCain and Obama participate in the second presidential debate, moderated by journalist Tom Brokaw, at Belmont University in Nashville on October 7, 2008. File Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/UPI | License Photo
Obama, second right, his wife Michelle (R), McCain, second left, and his wife Cindy (L) wave to the audience after the third and final presidential debate, moderated by CBS News anchorman Bob Schieffer, at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. on October 15, 2008. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
McCain is introduced at the Alfred E. Smith Foundation Dinner in New York City on October 16, 2008. File Photo by Andrew Theodorakis/UPI | License Photo
McCain smiles after being presented with a doll following a morning campaign rally in St. Charles, Mo. on October 20, 2008. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
McCain speaks, as Sen. Joe Leiberman (L), I-Conn, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, second left, R-S.C., look on, at a campaign rally on the steps of the old Capitol building in Prescott, Ariz., on November 4, 2008. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo
President-elect Obama (R) applauds McCain at a bipartisan dinner honoring McCain in Washington, D.C. on January 19, 2009. File Photo by Joshua Roberts/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (L), D-Minn., McCain and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. hold a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on April 9, 2009. McCain urged China to take a harder stand against North Korea following Pyongyang's latest missile launch. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
John Sydney McCain IV hugs his father, Sen. John McCain, and mother, Cindy, after the U.S. Naval Academy Graduation and Commissioning Ceremonies at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. on May 22, 2009. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
The Dalai Lama greets McCain after The Dalai Lama was awarded the inaugural Tom Lantos Human Rights Prize on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on October 6, 2009. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
McCain (R) greets a soldier as he departs the memorial service for the 12 soldiers and one civilian killed at Fort Hood U.S. Army Post near Killeen, Texas, on November 10, 2009. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and McCain hold a news conference to call for dropping the current healthcare bill and starting over on December 18, 2009. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Army Gen. David H. Petraeus (C), commander, U.S. Central Command, talks with McCain (L) and Sen. Joseph Lieberman, I-Conn., prior to testifying before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Afghanistan on Capitol Hill, June 16, 2010. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Norton Schwartz shakes hands with McCain before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing regarding a Defense Department report on the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy concerning gay troops on December 3, 2010. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Petraeus greets McCain prior to a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Afghanistan in Washington on March 15, 2011. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
McCain makes a gesture before beginning his speech on his birthday at the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo
Israeli President Shimon Peres (R) and McCain speak to the press before a diplomatic meeting at the president's residence in Jerusalem on January 19, 2013. McCain is traveling with a delegation of American senators which include senior members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Homeland Security Committee and Senate Budget Committee. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets McCain prior to Sen. John Kerry's confirmation hearing for secretary of state on January 24, 2013. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
McCain talks to reporters on Capitol Hill on May 25, 2017. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Senate Armed Services Chairman McCain talks to Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., before a hearing on foreign cyberthreats to the United States on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on January 5, 2017. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
McCain questions Adm. Michael Rogers during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on cyberthreats on May 9, 2017. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo
McCain arrives for a vote on the Senate floor to repeal Obamacare on July 26, 2017. The bill was voted down in a 45-55 vote with seven Republicans opposing the measure. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo
Flowers and photos are part of the tributes to McCain outside his office in Phoenix on Sunday. McCain died on Saturday of brain cancer at his home in Sedona, Ariz. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo
The American flag flies at half-staff over the White House honoring McCain in Washington, D.C. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo