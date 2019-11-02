Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Trump tax returns
Gold Glove Awards
Impeachment
Jailbreak
Record high jump
North Korea
Starliner test
McDonald's CEO
Bus crash
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Nov. 4, 2019 at 3:46 PM
World Series champion Washington Nationals visit White House
(10 images)
The Washington Nationals celebrate their first World Series title with a
trip to the White House
on Monday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
President Donald Trump hugs Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki from behind in the team's visit to the White House. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Suzuki wears a "Make America Great Again" hat during the ceremony on the Truman Balcony. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI.
License photo
|
Permalink
The Washington Nationals mascots, the "Racing Presidents," dance in front of the White House prior to the event. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Guests gather on the South Lawn. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
First baseman Ryan Zimmerman gives Trump a jersey as first lady Melania Trump looks on. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Starting pitcher Max Scherzer speaks at the event, which followed a
victory parade
on Saturday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Starting pitcher and World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg speaks. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Sheriff: Two murder suspects escape California jail
Boeing completes abort test on new human spaceflight capsule
Impeachment records: Ex-diplomat, adviser say State Dept. backed Trump
17 killed, 50 injured in Nepal bus crash
NYC court: Trump has no legal standing to block tax returns, other records
Latest News
Four nations join Israel for military exercises with the F-35
Trump gets Nationals jersey at White House visit, some players absent
Man plays pinball for 32 hours to break Guinness record
Netflix announces new Sandra Bullock/Christopher McQuarrie film
Puppy found in Australian family's back yard was a purebred dingo
Back to Article
/