Fans arrive early Saturday to claim a spot along the parade route of the parade celebrating the Washington Nationals' World Series win. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

The Washington Nationals participated in a parade in a route included the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Fans arrive early Saturday to claim a spot along the parade route of the parade celebrating the Washington Nationals' World Series win. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Fans arrive early Saturday to claim a spot along the parade route of the parade celebrating the Washington Nationals' World Series win. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

The Nationals won their first World Series title in franchise history. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Fans arrive early to get a view of the Washington Nationals parade. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Austin Dalton and Madison Galope, both 18 from Waldorf, Md., arrive early to get a view of the Washington Nationals parade. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trucks parked for security purposes along Pennsylvania Avenue are seen along the parade route of the Washington Nationals after they won the World Series, in Washington, DC on Saturday November 2, 2019. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

A helicopter flies near the planned parade route. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Fans catch towels from Washington, D.C., police before the parade. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Fans arrive early at the National Archives museum to get a great view of the Washington Nationals after winning their first World Series over the Houston Astros with a 6-2 win Wednesday in Washington, DC on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Mike Rizzo, the general manager of the Washington Nationals, arrives for the parade. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Zimmerman, the first baseman for the Washington Nationals, holds up the Commissioner's Trophy before the parade. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Fans cheer before the Washington Nationals parade. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

A fan with a temporary tattoo of the Washington Nationals logo smiles before the parade. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals team members celebrate and showcase the Commissioner's Trophy. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals player, including one holding up the Commissioner's Trophy, ride a bus during a parade Saturday after winning the World Series in Houston. Photo by Alex Wroblewski | License Photo

Washington Nationals fans cheers on team member during a parade Saturday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Nations fans celebrate at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., during a parade Saturday for the team after they won the World Series. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Nationals manager David Martinez walks along the parade route Saturday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Nationals manager David Martinez celebrates celebrates with fans during in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer holds the championship belt as he rides in the parade Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez holds the Commissioners Trophy on stage near the Capitol on Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez holds the Commissioners Trophy on stage near the Capitol on Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg holds up hands of other players during a celebration on stage near the Capitol on Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Brian Dozier, a Washington Nationals player, holds the Commissioners Trophy on stage near the Capitol on Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals player Brian Dozier is shirtless as he celebrates on stage near the Capitol on Saturday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Zimmerman, a member of the Washington Nationals, poses with fans as part of a celebration Saturday in Washington, D.C> Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Members of the World Series champion Washington Nationals celebrate during a parade and ceremony Saturday near the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Brian Dozier, a Washington Nationals player, holds the Commissioners Trophy on stage near the Capitol on Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Team members of Washington Nationals ride a bus during a parade in their honor Saturday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump welcomes the World Series champion Washington Nationals to the White House Monday afternoon -- and the team could probably walk the 2 miles from their ballpark to the presidential residence.

Trump welcomes the Nationals in a ceremony at 1:30 p.m. EST.

The event wraps up a series of ceremonies honoring the Major League Baseball champs, which included a parade in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. The NHL's Washington Capitals honored the team at its game Sunday night.

The Nationals won Game 7 of the World Series last week over the Houston Astros to secure the franchise's first World Series championship -- and the first for Washington, D.C., in 95 years.

At least one player, pitcher Sean Doolittle, told The Washington Post he won't attend Monday because he disagrees with Trump's policies.

Trump last welcomed a Washington, D.C., championship team in March, when he hosted the NHL champion Washington Capitals.