Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 19, 2024 / 4:43 PM

Rep. Paul Gosar becomes third Republican to call for House speaker's removal

By Ehren Wynder
Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz. (pictured in 2021), on Friday joined Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's, R-Ga., resolution to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson after the House voted to open debate on a new foreign aid package. Johnson again had to rely on support from House Democrats to get the measure passed. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz. (pictured in 2021), on Friday joined Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's, R-Ga., resolution to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson after the House voted to open debate on a new foreign aid package. Johnson again had to rely on support from House Democrats to get the measure passed. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- A third House Republican is seeking to strip the gavel from the hands of Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., on Friday announced he will cosponsor Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's resolution to oust Johnson from the speaker's post in the wake of the House advancing a $95 billion foreign aid package with Democratic support.

Advertisement

Gosar, in his statement backing Johnson's ouster, referenced his opposition to sending money to Ukraine over providing more funding for border security.

"Rather than spending the resources to secure our southern border and combating the invasion of 11 million illegals and despite repeated promises there would be no additional money going to Ukraine without first securing our border, the United States House of Representatives, under the direction of the speaker, is on the verge of sending another $61 billion to further draw America into an endless and purposeless war in Ukraine," Gosar wrote.

Related

Gosar joins Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who voiced his support for Greene earlier this month. It's still unknown when Greene might force the vote to remove Johnson. Some Republicans speculated she's waiting to gather a larger number of like-minded representatives.

Advertisement

Other Republicans such as Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., have indicated they might join in on the effort.

While Greene this week has been vocal in her disapproval of Johnson's approach to the Ukraine debate, she stopped short of forcing the vote then.

"I'm a responsible person," she said Thursday.

If the matter of Johnson's removal does come to the floor, he would need to reach out again to Democrats to keep his job. Some centrist Democrats who were supportive of the foreign aid bills have said they would be open to the task.

"I would be one of the first to raise my hand and say that I want to be part of that conversation, to see if we can really govern together or be in a position where he's able to govern and bring those bipartisan bills," Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, told Politico.

"I have said over and over that bringing us bipartisan bills is such a huge part of this role as speaker right now, and that those bills will pass. We just need them."

Johnson already is at odds with the GOP over his willingness to negotiate with Democrats to pass a federal spending plan and to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Tesla recalls almost 4K Cybertrucks due to sticky accelerator pedal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tesla recalls almost 4K Cybertrucks due to sticky accelerator pedal
April 19 (UPI) -- Tesla has recalled almost 4,000 of its Cybertrucks due to a faulty accelerator pedal.
Dangerous weather pattern could escalate severe weather, tornadoes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dangerous weather pattern could escalate severe weather, tornadoes
Severe weather season is about to shift into high gear as a volatile weather pattern fuels repeated rounds of damaging thunderstorms and tornadoes across more than a dozen states through May.
As full jury selected in Trump hush-money case, man sets self afire outside courthouse
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
As full jury selected in Trump hush-money case, man sets self afire outside courthouse
April 19 (UPI) -- As TV news networks were reporting live, a man set himself on fire on Friday outside the New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump's criminal trial is underway. A full jury had just been seated.
FAA to implement new rest rules for air traffic controllers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FAA to implement new rest rules for air traffic controllers
April 19 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday announced new rest rules for air traffic controllers aimed at reducing fatigue and ending mistakes that cause near-misses on the runway.
Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes warns Nasdaq about possible share price manipulation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes warns Nasdaq about possible share price manipulation
April 19 (UPI) -- Trump Media Friday disclosed that it has warned the Nasdaq stock exchange of illegal naked short selling of Trump Media & Technology Group shares. Short selling is a way to make money by betting on a stock price to fall.
House Democrats help push Ukraine, Israel aid bills toward finish line
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
House Democrats help push Ukraine, Israel aid bills toward finish line
April 19 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled House on Friday advanced legislation to send funding to Ukraine and other foreign allies with support from Democrats needed to overcome objections by GOP hardliners.
Treasury sanctions groups that raised funds for extremists inciting West Bank violence
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Treasury sanctions groups that raised funds for extremists inciting West Bank violence
April 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury on Friday announced new sanctions against "two violent extremists" accused of raising money to carry out violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
China forces Apple to drop What's App, Threads from App Store
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
China forces Apple to drop What's App, Threads from App Store
April 19 (UPI) -- Apple is removing the Meta-owned social media applications WhatsApp and Threads from its app store in China, after officials in that country ordered the company to pull the apps.
Ballot initiative seeks to enshrine abortion rights in Colorado constitution
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ballot initiative seeks to enshrine abortion rights in Colorado constitution
April 18 (UPI) -- A petition to guarantee abortion rights in Colorado's constitution has received enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot in November.
Biden administration adopts stronger Title IX sex and gender discrimination rules
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden administration adopts stronger Title IX sex and gender discrimination rules
April 19 (UPI) -- New Biden administration Title IX rules finalized Friday strengthen protections against sex and gender discrimination, expanding LGBTQ rights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs school chaplain bills, says Satanists not welcome
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs school chaplain bills, says Satanists not welcome
Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes warns Nasdaq about possible share price manipulation
Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes warns Nasdaq about possible share price manipulation
Reports: Israel attacks military base in central Iran
Reports: Israel attacks military base in central Iran
Trans-rights advocates decry Scottish clinic's decision to stop puberty blockers for children
Trans-rights advocates decry Scottish clinic's decision to stop puberty blockers for children
Police arrest 100 at Columbia University's pro-Palestinian encampment
Police arrest 100 at Columbia University's pro-Palestinian encampment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement