Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 17, 2024 / 9:19 AM

At least 14 killed, 60 injured in Russian missile strikes in northern Ukraine

By Paul Godfrey
A Ukrainian emergency response team works the site of one of a number of Russian missile strikes that hit the downtown of the northern city of Chernihiv early Tuesday killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 60, including two children. Photo by Ukraine State Emergency Service/EPA-EFE
A Ukrainian emergency response team works the site of one of a number of Russian missile strikes that hit the downtown of the northern city of Chernihiv early Tuesday killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 60, including two children. Photo by Ukraine State Emergency Service/EPA-EFE

April 17 (UPI) -- Russian missile strikes targeting the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv early Wednesday killed at least 14 people and injured more than 60 including two children, authorities said.

A 25-year-old off-duty female police officer was among those killed in the attack targeting civilian and social infrastructure in downtown districts of the city, 95 miles northeast of the capital, Kyiv, reported Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko saying that three people remained missing and warning that the death toll could rise in the unfolding rescue effort.

Advertisement

National Police of Ukraine named her in a social media post as Inspector Alina Mykolaets who had been in the service since June. She died from a shrapnel wound sustained at home where she was recuperating from an illness, according to the force.

Appealing for people to donate blood, Chernihiv Regional Military Administration head Vyacheslav Chaus said a command center had been set up and rescuers and medics were working all out to deal with the aftermath of what he said were "three enemy missile strikes almost in the center of the city."

Related

"There are dead civilians, there are many wounded. Rescuers and medics are working now. All necessary assistance is being provided," he wrote on social media.

Advertisement

The president's office said the attack razed an eight-story building and damaged four other high-rise buildings, a hospital, a higher education institution and dozens of cars.

Offering his condolences to the victims' families, President Volodymyr Zelensky used the incident to double down on his plea for "sufficient" military aid and support from the United States and Europe.

"This would not have happened if Ukraine had received a sufficient number of air defense systems and if the world's determination to counter Russian terror had been sufficient," he said in a post on X.

"Terrorists can only destroy lives if they first intimidate those who can stop terror and save lives. Determination matters. Support matters. The Ukrainian determination is sufficient. There must be equally sufficient determination from our partners and, as a result, sufficient support."

Zelensky's comments came amid signs of movement on a $60 billion foreign aid supplemental funding package that has been stalled in Congress for four months with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., saying Monday that representatives would vote this week on two separate aid packages for Israel and Ukraine, in response to "precipitating events around the globe."

Advertisement

However, Johnson's maneuver provided fresh impetus to an internal party mutiny against him with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., on Tuesday publicly signing up to an effort by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., to force a vote on his speakership.

Latest Headlines

British MPs back legislation to ban future generations from purchasing tobacco products
World News // 2 hours ago
British MPs back legislation to ban future generations from purchasing tobacco products
April 17 (UPI) -- British lawmakers voted to ban sales of cigarettes and vapes to anyone born after Dec. 31, 2008, ushering in an anti-smoking statute that will be among the toughest in the world, if the legislation becomes law.
Authorities announce arrests in Toronto airport gold heist
World News // 4 hours ago
Authorities announce arrests in Toronto airport gold heist
April 17 (UPI) -- Authorities in Canada said arrests have been made in the investigation of last year's heist of gold worth nearly $15 million from Toronto's Pearson International Airport.
U.N. envoy: U.S., allies seeking new ways to monitor sanctions on North Korea
World News // 7 hours ago
U.N. envoy: U.S., allies seeking new ways to monitor sanctions on North Korea
SEOUL, April 17 (UPI) -- The United States is working on options "both inside and outside the U.N. system" to monitor sanctions against North Korea, Washington's top envoy to the United Nations said Wednesday during a visit to Seoul.
Olympic torch relay begins 3,100-mile journey from Greece to Paris
World News // 19 hours ago
Olympic torch relay begins 3,100-mile journey from Greece to Paris
April 16 (UPI) -- A symbolic lighting of the Olympic torch early Tuesday in Olympia, Greece, heralded the coming of the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer.
U.N. experts call for de-escalation of tensions between Israel, Iran
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. experts call for de-escalation of tensions between Israel, Iran
April 16 (UPI) -- United Nations human rights experts on Tuesday called for a de-escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran, charging that the tit-for-tat attacks violate international law.
China's economy grows 5.3% in first quarter, surpassing expectations
World News // 1 day ago
China's economy grows 5.3% in first quarter, surpassing expectations
April 16 (UPI) -- China's economic growth picked up slightly in the first quarter driven by strong performances from the export, manufacturing and services sectors, according to provisional figures published Tuesday.
Fire engulfs Denmark's old stock exchange building
World News // 1 day ago
Fire engulfs Denmark's old stock exchange building
April 16 (UPI) -- One of Denmark's oldest buildings, the 400-year-old historic stock exchange the Borsen, was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Australian police declare stabbing of bishop in Sydney a terrorist attack
World News // 1 day ago
Australian police declare stabbing of bishop in Sydney a terrorist attack
April 16 (UPI) -- Police in Australia on Tuesday declared the stabbing of a Bishop during service Monday evening in Sydney a terrorist attack.
South Korea's Yoon vows to listen to public after humbling election defeat
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea's Yoon vows to listen to public after humbling election defeat
SEOUL, April 16 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday he would listen to the public and work to improve living standards after a parliamentary election sent a stinging rebuke to his ruling People Power Party.
As security concerns mount for Olympics, France outlines alternatives for opening ceremonies
World News // 1 day ago
As security concerns mount for Olympics, France outlines alternatives for opening ceremonies
April 15 (UPI) -- The French government said Monday that the July 26 Olympics opening ceremonies will have alternative plans if needed amid growing safety concerns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
IMF sounds alarm on U.S. debt, warning 'something will have to give'
IMF sounds alarm on U.S. debt, warning 'something will have to give'
Smartmatic settles defamation lawsuit against One America News over 2020 election coverage
Smartmatic settles defamation lawsuit against One America News over 2020 election coverage
Trump N.Y. hush-money case: Seven jurors picked for trial that could start next week
Trump N.Y. hush-money case: Seven jurors picked for trial that could start next week
USC cancels valedictorian speech over 'security' concerns
USC cancels valedictorian speech over 'security' concerns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement