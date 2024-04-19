Advertisement
U.S. News
April 19, 2024 / 7:17 PM

N.Y. AG asks judge to void Trump's $175M bond in civil fraud case

By Ehren Wynder
New York Attorney General Letitia James's office on Friday argued the California-based insurance brokerage that posted former President Donald Trumps $175 million bond could not secure an amount that high. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York Attorney General Letitia James's office on Friday argued the California-based insurance brokerage that posted former President Donald Trumps $175 million bond could not secure an amount that high. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday asked a judge to void former President Donald Trump's $175 million bond in his civil fraud case as she cast doubt on the ability of the company that posted it to secure an amount that high.

Ahead of a hearing to discuss the issue on Monday, James in court filings questioned whether Trump's surety, California-based Knight Specialty Insurance Co., could secure the $175 million bond.

Advertisement

James' office argued KSIC is a "small insurer that is not authorized to write business in New York" and had "never before written a surety bond in New York" prior to working with Trump.

According to the filing, KSIC has a total policyholder surplus of just $138 million. Under New York state law, the firm cannot expose itself to liabilities, like a bond, greater than 10% of its surplus, or just $13.8 million.

Related

James' office also criticized Trump's apparent control of $175 million in cash he placed in an account as collateral, arguing the defendants "failed to meet their burden to demonstrate that the bond is 'sufficiently collateralized by identifiable assets.'"

Advertisement

"KSIC does not now have an exclusive right to control the account and will not obtain such control unless and until it exercises a right to do so on two days' notice," her office wrote.

When Trump's bond was posted, his attorney Alina Habba had said he "looks forward to vindicating his rights on appeal and overturning this unjust verdict."

James earlier this month filed a motion asking Trump's lawyers or the insurance company to "file a motion to justify the surety bond" or to provide additional information about the collateral backing the bond within 10 days.

Trump's bond so far ensures James's office can't collect on the $464 million verdict Judge Arthur Engoron earlier this year handed down to Trump, the Trump Organization and top executives for conspiring for years to inflate the net worth of the organization's assets.

Trump, alone, had been liable for $454 million.

A state appeals court in March reduced the bond to $175 million after Trump's attorney's successfully argued it would be "impossible" for him to secure a full bond.

Latest Headlines

Opening statements to begin next week in Donald Trump hush-money case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Opening statements to begin next week in Donald Trump hush-money case
April 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial is set to begin Monday after a man set himself on fire outside of the courthouse.
Man who used riot shield to 'obstruct and intimidate' police on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man who used riot shield to 'obstruct and intimidate' police on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
April 19 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man on Friday pleaded guilty to charges related to his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Rep. Paul Gosar becomes third Republican to call for House speaker's removal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rep. Paul Gosar becomes third Republican to call for House speaker's removal
April 19 (UPI) -- A third House Republican is seeking to strip the gavel from Speaker Mike Johnson's, R-La., hands.
Tesla recalls almost 4K Cybertrucks due to sticky accelerator pedal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tesla recalls almost 4K Cybertrucks due to sticky accelerator pedal
April 19 (UPI) -- Tesla has recalled almost 4,000 of its Cybertrucks due to a faulty accelerator pedal.
Dangerous weather pattern could escalate severe weather, tornadoes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dangerous weather pattern could escalate severe weather, tornadoes
Severe weather season is about to shift into high gear as a volatile weather pattern fuels repeated rounds of damaging thunderstorms and tornadoes across more than a dozen states through May.
FAA to implement new rest rules for air traffic controllers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FAA to implement new rest rules for air traffic controllers
April 19 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday announced new rest rules for air traffic controllers aimed at reducing fatigue and ending mistakes that cause near-misses on the runway.
Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes warns Nasdaq about possible share price manipulation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes warns Nasdaq about possible share price manipulation
April 19 (UPI) -- Trump Media Friday disclosed that it has warned the Nasdaq stock exchange of illegal naked short selling of Trump Media & Technology Group shares. Short selling is a way to make money by betting on a stock price to fall.
House Democrats help push Ukraine, Israel aid bills toward finish line
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
House Democrats help push Ukraine, Israel aid bills toward finish line
April 19 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled House on Friday advanced legislation to send funding to Ukraine and other foreign allies with support from Democrats needed to overcome objections by GOP hardliners.
Treasury sanctions groups that raised funds for extremists inciting West Bank violence
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Treasury sanctions groups that raised funds for extremists inciting West Bank violence
April 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury on Friday announced new sanctions against "two violent extremists" accused of raising money to carry out violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
China forces Apple to drop What's App, Threads from App Store
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
China forces Apple to drop What's App, Threads from App Store
April 19 (UPI) -- Apple is removing the Meta-owned social media applications WhatsApp and Threads from its app store in China, after officials in that country ordered the company to pull the apps.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs school chaplain bills, says Satanists not welcome
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs school chaplain bills, says Satanists not welcome
Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes warns Nasdaq about possible share price manipulation
Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes warns Nasdaq about possible share price manipulation
Reports: Israel attacks military base in central Iran
Reports: Israel attacks military base in central Iran
Opening statements to begin next week in Donald Trump hush-money case
Opening statements to begin next week in Donald Trump hush-money case
House Democrats help push Ukraine, Israel aid bills toward finish line
House Democrats help push Ukraine, Israel aid bills toward finish line
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement