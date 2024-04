1 of 3 | Donald Trump sits in a Manhattan court Friday as jury selection continues in his criminal hush-money trial. Trump is facing 34 felony criminal charges alleging he falsified business records to cover up a sex scandal during the 2016 campaign. Pool photo by Curtis Means/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- The search for alternate jurors in Donald Trump's criminal hush-money trial was underway in New York on Friday. A group of 22 potential jurors from the panel that produced 13 jurors on Thursday were in the courtroom to answer questions with another 96 set to arrive later in the day as Merchan prepares to select the remaining five alternates. Advertisement

Merchan granted lawyers on both sides an additional five minutes of questioning time with potential jurors Friday. Prosecutors and Trump's defense lawyers will get 25 minutes to query the 22 possible jurors.

If jury selection is completed, Merchan could hear from prosecutor Alvin Bragg's team Friday during a Sandoval hearing, a proceeding to inform defendant Trump regarding the scope of cross-examination questions he might face if he testifies.

In a court filing, Bragg's office said if Trump testifies he can expect to be questioned on the $464 million civil business fraud judgment against him, and the $88 million liability court findings for sexual abuse and defamation Trump committed against E. Jean Carroll.

Prosecutors said they want to ask questions about those cases "to impeach the credibility of the defendant" if Trump testifies.

A full 12-person jury and one alternate juror were sworn in Thursday.

Trump is charged with 34 felonies for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to prevent the story from impacting Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. He has pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts.

If Friday's existing poll of jurors fails to produce the full slate of six alternates, a new pool of 96 potential jurors will be called to court Friday.