Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 18, 2024 / 6:34 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs school chaplain bills, says Satanists not welcome

But Satanic Temple plans to test limits of new law

By Ehren Wynder
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis walks through the garage area before the 66th Annual Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway. The governor on Thursday signed a bill authorizing school districts to establish a school chaplain program by which religious organizations can interact with students. File photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis walks through the garage area before the 66th Annual Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway. The governor on Thursday signed a bill authorizing school districts to establish a school chaplain program by which religious organizations can interact with students. File photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill allowing religious leaders and "patriotic organizations" to interact with students in school, a move that the Satanic Temple plans to contest.

DeSantis on Thursday held a conference signing two new bills, HB 1317 and HB 931, which he said would be beneficial to the mental health of Florida students.

Advertisement

HB 931 establishes a statewide school chaplain program, which means schools can invite religious affiliates to provide counseling and other services to students who want it and have written permission from their parents.

"There are some students where they need some soul craft," DeSantis said. "That can make all the difference in the world."

Related

HB 1317 authorizes school districts to bring in "patriotic organizations," such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, The Boy Scouts of America, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and more.

"Not everyone knows what's all out there in the community," DeSantis said. "I think students are better off being involved in any of these activities than just going home and being on electronics for the rest of the day."

Advertisement

Members of the Satanic Temple already are planning to test the limits of the school chaplain bill by bringing their own representatives into public schools.

"Despite DeSantis' contempt for religious liberty, the Constitution guarantees our equal treatment under the law, and DeSantis is not at liberty to amend the Constitution by fiat, at whim," said Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the The Satanic Temple. "He just invited Satanic chaplains into public schools, whether he likes it or not."

DeSantis, who has sparred with the Satanic Temple before, said that's not doing to happen.

"Some have said that if you do a school chaplain program, that somehow you're going to have Satanists running around in all our schools," he said at the press conference Thursday. "We're not playing those games in Florida. That is not a religion. That is not qualifying to be able to participate in this."

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Erin Grall, R-Fort Pierce, however, has taken the opposite stance.

"I think that as soon as we get in the middle of defining what is religion and what is not, and whether or not someone can be available and be on a list, we start to run [into] constitutional problems," she said before the bill passed.

Advertisement

Either way, the power is in the hands of school districts as to whether or not they even want to implement a chaplain program. Schools with a chaplain program would have to provide a list of all volunteers and their religious affiliations, DeSantis said.

Any prospective volunteer chaplain also will have to undergo a background check, DeSantis said.

State Democrats who opposed the bill raised concerns about far-right Christian nationalist groups participating in the program.

Other critics raised questions about the credentials of people who would interact with minors.

The law goes into effect July 1.

Latest Headlines

Plaintiffs sue Montana for barring transgender people from amending birth certificates
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Plaintiffs sue Montana for barring transgender people from amending birth certificates
April 18 (UPI) -- Two transgender women on Thursday sued the state of Montana and several state agencies over a 2022 policy that prohibits people from changing the sex designation on their birth certificates.
Police arrest 100 at Columbia University's pro-Palestinian encampment
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police arrest 100 at Columbia University's pro-Palestinian encampment
April 18 (UPI) -- Police on Thursday arrested more than 100 protesters at Columbia University for refusing to leave a large pro-Palestinian protest encampment on campus, police said.
All 12 jurors seated for Donald Trump's hush-money trial
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
All 12 jurors seated for Donald Trump's hush-money trial
April 17 (UPI) -- All 12 jurors have been seated in former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial after two were excused Thursday.
In Philadelphia, Kennedy family endorses Biden's re-election campaign
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
In Philadelphia, Kennedy family endorses Biden's re-election campaign
April 18 (UPI) -- The Kennedy family endorsed President Joe Biden in his 2024 presidential campaign in Philadelphia on Thursday.
RFK Jr. qualifies for Michigan presidential ballot
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
RFK Jr. qualifies for Michigan presidential ballot
April 18 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has qualified for Michigan's 2024 presidential ballot, his campaign announced Thursday.
Guitarist Dickey Betts, co-founder of Allman Brothers Band, dead at 80
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Guitarist Dickey Betts, co-founder of Allman Brothers Band, dead at 80
April 18 (UPI) -- Allman Brothers singer, songwriter and guitarist Dickey Betts has died. He was 80.
New Virginia law allows student athlete compensation deals
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New Virginia law allows student athlete compensation deals
April 18 (UPI) -- A new Virginia law signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday allows universities to pay student athletes for name, image and likeness endorsements.
Bryan Kohberger defense alibi in Idaho student murders: He was nowhere near it
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bryan Kohberger defense alibi in Idaho student murders: He was nowhere near it
April 18 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger, the defendant in the Idaho student murders case, was driving west of the city where the murders occurred on the night of the killings, according to his attorney in a Wednesday court filing.
Prince Harry lists United States as permanent residence in business filing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Prince Harry lists United States as permanent residence in business filing
April 18 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry officially considers himself a United States resident, according to a new British regulatory filing.
911 systems in four states suffered outages overnight
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
911 systems in four states suffered outages overnight
April 18 (UPI) -- Emergency agencies in Nebraska, Nevada, South Dakota and Texas found their 911 services down for several hours Wednesday night before were restored, leaving millions until to call for assistance.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China denounces U.S. shipbuilding probe as politically motivated 'mistake'
China denounces U.S. shipbuilding probe as politically motivated 'mistake'
Bryan Kohberger defense alibi in Idaho student murders: He was nowhere near it
Bryan Kohberger defense alibi in Idaho student murders: He was nowhere near it
All 12 jurors seated for Donald Trump's hush-money trial
All 12 jurors seated for Donald Trump's hush-money trial
Man gets 47 years to life for kidnapping 9-year-old girl from New York park
Man gets 47 years to life for kidnapping 9-year-old girl from New York park
Veteran NPR editor resigns after accusing network of liberal bias
Veteran NPR editor resigns after accusing network of liberal bias
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement