Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 17, 2024 / 5:04 PM

Seven suspects likely to face charges for Michigan State University assaults

By Mike Heuer
Seven suspects are identified and potentially facing charges for assaulting two students on the third floor of Michigan State University's Main library Monday evening. Photo by Michigan State University
Seven suspects are identified and potentially facing charges for assaulting two students on the third floor of Michigan State University's Main library Monday evening. Photo by Michigan State University

April 17 (UPI) -- Michigan State University police on Tuesday identified seven suspects accused of hate crimes for their alleged assault on two male students at the university's main library Monday evening.

None of the seven suspects are affiliated with the university, which investigated a reported aggravated assault on two males due to their sexual orientation, MSU Police and Public Safety officials said in a news release.

Advertisement

MSU officials labeled the assault a hate crime and said the two male victims were targeted due to the "perpetrator's sexual orientation bias," university student newspaper The State News reported.

The assault occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Monday during the university's annual LGBTQ Pride Month and involved the victims' race as well as sexual orientation, NBC News reported.

Related

The assault occurred on the main library's third floor study area after the suspects followed the two students there, The State News reported. The suspects appeared to be teenagers.

Because Michigan State is a public university, it's main library is open to visitors who aren't students, faculty or staff.

"We want anyone who's on our campus to feel safe while they're here, whether that's because they're a student or because they're a visitor on campus using the library," MSU spokesperson Emily Guerrant told The State News. "It's important people feel safe at MSU."

Advertisement

The two victims told the student newspaper they are in a relationship and had just gotten food that they were bringing with them to the library when they encountered the group.

After settling into a study room, the assailants eyed them through a window and started banging on the study room's door. The two victims tried to shut the door but were assaulted.

One victim had a cut above one eye and an injured finger, while the other had a sore neck and shoulders and bruising around his eyes and shoulders.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told reporters during an unrelated news conference Tuesday prosecutors can't use the victims' sexual orientation as a basis for charging the seven alleged assailants with a hate crime.

Michigan's Ethnic Intimidation Act doesn't include sexual orientation or gender identity as a basis for a hate crime, Nessel said. It does include race, though.

Nessel said proposed laws in the state Legislature would make gender identity and sexual orientation qualifiers for hate crimes in Michigan.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing. Once concluded, MSU police will forward all information to the Ingham County prosecutor to request charges against the suspects.

The alleged hate crime and assaults occurred a little more than a year after an armed man shot and killed three MSU students and injured several more in a nearby academic hall and in the university's Student Union.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Wednesday night storms moving eastward from central Plains into Appalachians
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Wednesday night storms moving eastward from central Plains into Appalachians
Following a slew of severe weather incidents, including more than a dozen tornadoes over the central Plains on Tuesday, the threat of violent storms shifts eastward across the Midwest into Wednesday evening and night.
Senate dismisses both impeachment charges against Homeland Security's Alejandro Mayorkas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate dismisses both impeachment charges against Homeland Security's Alejandro Mayorkas
April 17 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday dismissed both charges brought by House Republicans against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas just as his impeachment trial was getting underway in the 100-member body.
Conservative Hudson Institute welcomes Nikki Haley as 'steadfast defender of freedom'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Conservative Hudson Institute welcomes Nikki Haley as 'steadfast defender of freedom'
April 17 (UPI) -- The Washington-based Hudson Institute this week said it will bring on former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley as its new Walter P. Stern Chair.
Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts donates $500,000 to abortion ban ballot initiative
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts donates $500,000 to abortion ban ballot initiative
April 17 (UPI) -- Nebraska's Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts has donated $500,000 to a plan to put an abortion ban on November's ballot, according to recent paperwork filed with the state's Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
House Speaker Johnson moving forward with aid plan for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House Speaker Johnson moving forward with aid plan for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
April 17 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., revealed three foreign aid bills Wednesday to help Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, respectively, despite opposition from some conservative lawmakers.
Alaska Airlines experiences hourlong ground stoppage over software issue
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Alaska Airlines experiences hourlong ground stoppage over software issue
April 17 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines flights around the country were grounded for about an hour Wednesday morning because of software issues, the company said.
Lyrid meteor shower to peak this weekend
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Lyrid meteor shower to peak this weekend
A flurry of shooting stars will flicker in the night sky as the weekend comes to a close and Earth Day kicks off, presenting the best opportunity to see a meteor shower since 2023.
Tesla to ask board to re-approve Musk's $56B compensation package
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tesla to ask board to re-approve Musk's $56B compensation package
April 17 (UPI) -- Tesla plans to ask shareholders on Wednesday to reinstate Elon Musk's compensation package of $56 billion after a Delaware judge struck it down in January.
VW workers in Tennessee begin voting in UAW union election
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
VW workers in Tennessee begin voting in UAW union election
April 17 (UPI) -- Voting began early Wednesday morning for workers at Volkswagen's Chattanooga Tennessee plant to decide whether or not they will be represented by the United Auto Workers.
Columbia leaders to testify about campus anti-Semitsim before House committee
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Columbia leaders to testify about campus anti-Semitsim before House committee
April 17 (UPI) -- Leaders at Columbia University will face a House hearing over campus anti-Semitism similar to the one in December which preceded two college presidents who appeared losing their jobs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
IMF sounds alarm on U.S. debt, warning 'something will have to give'
IMF sounds alarm on U.S. debt, warning 'something will have to give'
Alaska Airlines experiences hourlong ground stoppage over software issue
Alaska Airlines experiences hourlong ground stoppage over software issue
Authorities arrest nine in Canada gold heist at Toronto airport
Authorities arrest nine in Canada gold heist at Toronto airport
Smartmatic settles defamation lawsuit against One America News over 2020 election coverage
Smartmatic settles defamation lawsuit against One America News over 2020 election coverage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement