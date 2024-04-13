Advertisement
April 13, 2024 / 4:19 PM

Kansas governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care for minors

By Mike Heuer
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday vetoed a measure passed by the Republican-dominated state Legislature under which gender-affirming care for minors would be banned. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday vetoed a measure passed by the Republican-dominated state Legislature under which gender-affirming care for minors would be banned. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Calling the measure "divisive," Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill passed by the state Legislature that would have banned gender-affirming care for minors under age 18.

In her veto message issued Friday, Kelly said the "divisive legislation targets a small group of Kansans by placing government mandates on them and dictating to parents how to best raise and care for their children.

"This legislation tramples parental rights," she said. "The last place that I would want to be as a politician is between a parent and a child who needed medical care of any kind."

The veto of Senate Bill 233 sets the stage for a political showdown that will be settled when the Legislature convenes on April 29 to consider overriding the vetoes. The Kansas House of Representatives is comprised of 85 Republicans and 40 democrats, while the Senate has 29 Republicans and 11 Democrats.

The bill passed with enough votes to override the veto in the Senate and could have enough support to do the same in the House.

"As we watch other states, nations and organizations reverse course on these experimental procedures on children, Laura Kelly will most surely find herself on the wrong side of history with her reckless veto of this common-sense protection for Kansas minors," House Speaker Daniel Hawkins said in a news release posted on X.

"House Republicans stand ready to override her veto to protect vulnerable Kansas kids," he said.

Kelly vetoed a similar measure last year that would have banned physicians from undertaking gender-affirming care on minors. A veto override effort failed in that instance.

Human Rights Campaign's Cathryn Oakley, senior director of legal policy, thanked Kelly for vetoing the measure, which she said is based on "dangerous misinformation" and targets "vulnerable youth."

