Airlines urge Biden administration to cap number of U.S.-China flights

April 12 (UPI) -- The biggest players in the American commercial aviation industry asked the Biden administration to restrict the number of flights between the United States and China. Failing to limit the number of flights to and from China would hurt more than 300,000 American workers because of China's "existing harmful anti-competitive policies," the advocacy group Airlines for America wrote in a letter Friday to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Advertisement

The advocacy group counts American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines among its members, as well as the major unions in the aviation industry including the Association of Flight Attendants, Air Line Pilots Association and Allied Pilots Association

"We strongly urge the U.S. government to pause additional flights until U.S. workers and businesses are guaranteed equality of access in the marketplace without China's existing damaging anti-competitive policies. We ask the government to take the time to address these significant competitive issues and protect U.S. aviation workers, travelers and airlines," the letter read.

Prior to the global pause on aviation brought on in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese carriers were approved to make over 150 flights into the United States on a weekly basis.

That figure stood at 35 flights earlier this year, with U.S. officials at the end of March giving approval for an increase to 50 weekly flights.

Friday's letter decried the treatment and strict conditions imposed on U.S. aircrews after landing in China. It also pointed to an "anti-competitive disadvantage" Chinese carriers have, as they are still using Russian airspace, even though much of the international aviation community -- including the United States -- has pledged to avoid the area because of Russia's war in Ukraine.

The ability to fly through Russian airspace can shorten routes and save millions of dollars over the course of a year.

The letter cautions allowing China unchecked aviation growth into the United States will only hurt the American industry.

"If the growth of the Chinese aviation market is allowed to continue unchecked and without concern for equality of access in the market, flights will continue to be relinquished to Chinese carriers at the expense of U.S. workers and businesses," the letter states.

China's Foreign Ministry responded to the letter Friday, saying Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed in November to the increase.

"It (increase) will help the two peoples strengthen exchanges and enhance mutual understanding," the ministry said.