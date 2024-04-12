Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 12, 2024 / 2:50 PM

House reauthorizes FISA government surveillance program, sends bill to Senate

By Doug Cunningham
The House Friday passed the FISA national security reauthorization bill 273-147 in a bipartisan vote. Far-right Republicans had blocked the bill. Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., battled his own caucus on the bill and still faces a struggle with them to pass Ukraine aid. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The House Friday passed the FISA national security reauthorization bill 273-147 in a bipartisan vote. Far-right Republicans had blocked the bill. Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., battled his own caucus on the bill and still faces a struggle with them to pass Ukraine aid. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. House on Friday voted to renew the FISA government surveillance program on a 273-147 bipartisan vote.

House Speaker Mike Johnson failed at first to get it passed due to divisions within his own Republican Party.

Advertisement

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act bill still has to be passed in the Senate in time for it to be sent to President Joe Biden by April 19.

To win support for Friday's vote, Johnson cut the reauthorization period from five years to two.

Related

The passage vote Friday happened two days after a group of far-right Republicans blocked Johnson from bringing the bill to a floor vote. Additionally, former President Donald Trump urged lawmakers to kill FISA.

Another stumbling block to passage was a move to insert a requirement into the bill to require warrants when foreign data collected brought up data on Americans communicating with foreigners. That effort failed on a 212-212 tie vote.

The vote was so close because far-right Republicans were joined by left-wing Democrats concerned about protecting the privacy and civil liberties of Americans who may be in contact with FISA-surveilled non-Americans outside the country.

Advertisement

FISA lets the government spy on foreigners abroad without warrants.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise said, "We are going to keep moving forward and the Senate is going to have to do their job."

FISA established the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review. It was first passed in 1978, but there have been many amendments, including after the 9/11 attacks.

Section 702 of the law legalized collection of surveillance data without warrants on foreigners outside the United States. But if Americans were in contact with any of those foreign surveillance targets, data on Americans inside the U.S. can be collected, raising civil liberties and privacy concerns.

Some lawmakers and civil liberties groups have called for requiring warrants to access data of Americans under FISA.

The FBI and national security agencies maintain FISA is vital to protecting U.S. national security.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., opposed the FISA bill and has threatened to force Johnson out as speaker.

Johnson still has a battle on his hands with far-right members of the Republican House conference over an aid package to Ukraine.

Advertisement

The MAGA wing of the conference, including Greene, has for months blocked an aid package to Ukraine that the Biden administration says is vital to allow Ukraine to defend itself from the ongoing Russian invasion and occupation.

Latest Headlines

Pew: Of U.S. Catholics, 75% approve of Pope Francis even as approval falls 8 points from 2021
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Pew: Of U.S. Catholics, 75% approve of Pope Francis even as approval falls 8 points from 2021
April 12 (UPI) -- A Pew Research poll published Friday shows 75% of American Catholics have favorable views of Pope Francis. It's a drop of 8 points from a 2021 poll.
PBS NewsHour co-host Robert MacNeil dies at 93
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
PBS NewsHour co-host Robert MacNeil dies at 93
April 12 (UPI) -- Longtime PBS news anchor Robert MacNeil died Friday. He was 93.
Donald Trump, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to meet at Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Donald Trump, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to meet at Mar-a-Lago
April 12 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson is meeting with former President Donald Trump Friday as he faces threats to the gavel.
Abortion initiative likely going to Colorado ballot in November after signature goal met
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Abortion initiative likely going to Colorado ballot in November after signature goal met
April 12 (UPI) -- A Colorado advocacy group says it now has enough signatures to add a measure to the ballot in November that would enshrine access to abortion in the state's constitution.
Battleground Arizona: Senate race spotlights voters' independence
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Battleground Arizona: Senate race spotlights voters' independence
April 12 (UPI) -- As Democrats and Republicans jostle for control of the U.S. Senate in the November elections, Arizona and its large population of independent voters is a particularly contentious battleground.
'Multiple serious injuries' after reportedly stolen 18-wheeler crashes into Texas DPS office
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Multiple serious injuries' after reportedly stolen 18-wheeler crashes into Texas DPS office
April 12 (UPI) -- At least 16 people are injured and a suspect is in custody after a stolen 18-wheeler crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety building Friday.
In marking World Quantum Day, FBI warns of national security risk from emerging tech
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
In marking World Quantum Day, FBI warns of national security risk from emerging tech
April 12 (UPI) -- In preparation for the upcoming World Quantum Day, the Federal Bureau of Investigation outlined its commitment to keep emerging technologies, such as quantum computing, out of the hands of foreign adversaries.
U.S. Treasury sanctions four Hamas cyber, UAV leaders
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Treasury sanctions four Hamas cyber, UAV leaders
April 12 (UPI) -- The United States is imposing sanctions against four members of Hamas based in Gaza and Lebanon, the Treasury Department announced Friday.
Survey: 38% of U.S. renters believe they will never own a home
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Survey: 38% of U.S. renters believe they will never own a home
April 12 (UPI) -- Expensive home prices and soaring mortgage rates have nearly two in five U.S. renters believing that they will never own a home because of the overall cost, according to a new survey released by Redfin Friday.
Airlines urge Biden administration to cap number of U.S.-China flights
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Airlines urge Biden administration to cap number of U.S.-China flights
April 12 (UPI) -- The biggest players in the American commercial aviation industry asked the Biden administration to restrict the number of flights between the United States and China.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI director warns of 'attacks' on American soil
FBI director warns of 'attacks' on American soil
Harvard returns to requiring standardized test scores for admissions
Harvard returns to requiring standardized test scores for admissions
Stranded on island, men spell 'HELP' with palm fronds
Stranded on island, men spell 'HELP' with palm fronds
Speaking to Congress, Japan's Kishida urges U.S. to overcome 'self-doubt' of world role
Speaking to Congress, Japan's Kishida urges U.S. to overcome 'self-doubt' of world role
Prosecutor appointed to probe Georgia's Lt. Gov. in Trump election subversion case
Prosecutor appointed to probe Georgia's Lt. Gov. in Trump election subversion case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement