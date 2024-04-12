'Multiple serious injuries' after reportedly stolen 18-wheeler crashes into Texas DPS office

April 12 (UPI) -- At least 16 people are injured and a suspect is in custody after a stolen 18-wheeler crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety building Friday, authorities said.

The department said there were reports of "multiple serious injuries" at the Brenham DPS office. Brenham is northwest of Houston.

Of the presumed 16 people people injured, three were flown to the hospital in critical condition.

Two people were taken by ambulance to the hospital in stable condition. Five other people were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Police arrested the suspected driver of the reportedly stolen vehicle on the scene. Officials did not give details about what led to the crash.

"We believe this was a criminal act," said Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak.

There have not been any confirmed deaths.

Texas Rangers are investigating the incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

DPS asked the public to avoid the area as investigators and medical personnel continue their response.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.