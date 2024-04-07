Advertisement
U.S. News
April 7, 2024 / 10:16 PM

Crash with semi-truck in Idaho leaves child dead, 2 adults hospitalized

By Darryl Coote

April 7 (UPI) -- A child was killed and two adults were hospitalized early Sunday after their vehicle veered into incoming traffic and crashed into a semi-truck, authorities in Idaho said.

The crash involving a Honda CRV and a Freightliner semi-truck happened at about 3:12 a.m. in Twin Falls County, which is located in south-central Idaho.

Idaho State Police said in a statement that the Honda was driving westbound on the SH 50 when it crossed over the center line into the eastbound lane.

The juvenile was in a child safety seat, but died of their injuries at the scene, authorities said, adding that the 39-year-old female driver of the Honda and her 35-year-old male passenger were both transported to the hospital by air ambulance. Their conditions were unknown.

Both adult passengers were wearing seatbelts, it said. The woman was identified as a resident of Roseville, Calif. Her passenger was from Butte, Mont.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 47-year-old man from Twin Falls, was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred and did not need to be transported to the hospital, authorities said.

The crash is under investigation.

