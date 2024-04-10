Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 10, 2024 / 2:44 AM

Judge rules against Trump lawyers naming gov't witnesses in documents case

By Darryl Coote
A federal judge on Tuesday sided with special counsel Jack Smith, ordering former President Donald Trump's legal team to redact identifying information of witnesses in court documents. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A federal judge on Tuesday sided with special counsel Jack Smith, ordering former President Donald Trump's legal team to redact identifying information of witnesses in court documents. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump's classified documents case has ruled against the former president, preventing him from disclosing the identities of potential government witnesses.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon issued her 24-page ruling Tuesday, following protracted litigation that began earlier this year when special counsel Jack Smith asked for information about government witnesses to be redacted in publicly published court documents over fears they could become victims of harassment.

Advertisement

With the order, identifying information of some two dozen potential witnesses will remain sealed from the public. The court document stipulates that each government witness will be referred to with either a pseudonym or a description, such as John Smith or NARA Employee 1.

The ruling follows what Cannon described as a "lengthy procedural history" that began in mid-January when the former president's legal team filed a motion to compel discovery that included exhibits with unredacted information that Smith took exception too.

Related

Beginning March 1, Cannon heard arguments on the matter. Smith offered examples of threats or concerning communications directed at judicial officers and law enforcement agents connected to the case.

Advertisement

The ruling is a reversal of an earlier Cannon ordered on the issue, and comes amid feuding between her and the special counsel who has questioned some of her uncommon legislative rulings.

Cannon, a Trump appointee, used her order Tuesday to criticize the special counsel, calling his request "sweeping in nature" in that it applies to all government witnesses while lacking precedent.

She also criticized how he went about his request, stating "the special counsel could have, and should have, raised its current argument previously."

Trump faces 40 criminal counts related to the illegal retention of classified documents from his time in the White House that were seized from his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort residence during an FBI raid in August 2022.

Latest Headlines

U.S. approves $138M emergency military sale of HAWK missile systems support to Ukraine
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. approves $138M emergency military sale of HAWK missile systems support to Ukraine
April 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department has approved Ukraine's emergency request to buy spare parts and repair services for its HAWK missile systems.
Bidens greet Japanese PM Kishida, wife at White House for state visit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bidens greet Japanese PM Kishida, wife at White House for state visit
April 9 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and his wife, Kishida Yuko, arrived in Washington, D.C, on Tuesday for the start of an official state visit to the White House.
'I have peace in my heart,' inmate says before his Missouri execution
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
'I have peace in my heart,' inmate says before his Missouri execution
April 9 (UPI) -- Missouri on Tuesday took the life of Brian Dorsey, who was convicted of murdering his cousin and her husband in 2006 after Gov. Mike Parson had denied clemency this week.
Former assistant principal charged in case of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former assistant principal charged in case of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher
April 9 (UPI) -- A former school administrator at a Virginia elementary school, where a 6-year-old shot his teacher last year, has been indicted on multiple counts of felony child neglect.
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with families of American hostages held by Hamas
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with families of American hostages held by Hamas
April 9 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday met with family members of American hostages taken by Hamas in the October 7 surprise attack on Israel.
Biden promotes 'care economy' spending in speech to care workers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden promotes 'care economy' spending in speech to care workers
April 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for increased pay for care workers, and guaranteed paid leave for those who care for family members, in a speech Tuesday at Washington D.C.'s Union Station.
House to delay sending Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House to delay sending Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate
April 9 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives delayed sending articles of impeachment to the senate against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas until Monday.
GM to relaunch Cruise robotaxis in Arizona -- but with human drivers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
GM to relaunch Cruise robotaxis in Arizona -- but with human drivers
April 9 (UPI) -- General Motors said Tuesday its subsidiary company Cruise will relaunch its autonomous taxi service on American roads but with restrictions and changes, most notably involving humans behind the wheel.
Nobel Prize winner Peter Higgs, who discovered so-called 'God particle,' dies at 94
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Nobel Prize winner Peter Higgs, who discovered so-called 'God particle,' dies at 94
April 9 (UPI) -- The Nobel prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs died Monday at his home in Edinburgh, the University of Edinburgh in United Kingdom confirmed.
Crumbley parents each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison over son's school shooting
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Crumbley parents each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison over son's school shooting
April 9 (UPI) -- Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, each will spend the next 10 to 15 years in prison in Tuesday's first-of-its-kind penalty.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Special counsel tells Supreme Court that Trump's claim of absolute immunity unfounded
Special counsel tells Supreme Court that Trump's claim of absolute immunity unfounded
Security Council moves forward with State of Palestine's application for U.N. membership
Security Council moves forward with State of Palestine's application for U.N. membership
Crumbley parents each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison over son's school shooting
Crumbley parents each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison over son's school shooting
Arizona Supreme Court upholds 1864 law, making near-total ban on abortion
Arizona Supreme Court upholds 1864 law, making near-total ban on abortion
'I have peace in my heart,' inmate says before his Missouri execution
'I have peace in my heart,' inmate says before his Missouri execution
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement