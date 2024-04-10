Trending
April 10, 2024 / 7:59 PM

'Operation Plaza Strike' to target fentanyl trafficking at U.S-Mexico border

By Mike Heuer

April 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is launching an offensive targeting Mexican drug cartels that enable deadly fentanyl to flow into the United States, the CBP announced Wednesday.

The goal of "Operation Plaza Strike" is to disrupt the flow of fentanyl and the ingredients used to make the synthetic opioid that has become a leading death of young Americans.

"Operation Plaza Spike is a critical step in our ongoing ... campaign to directly attack the transnational criminal organizations that peddle narcotics, death and destruction for profit," said Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of Homeland Security. "We are sparing no effort to dismantle cartels and ensure everyone from kingpins to plaza bosses are brought to justice."

The federal law enforcement operation will target the plazas, or areas, that control the fentanyl smuggling into the United States and the plaza bosses, starting with the Nogales Plaza allegedly run by Sergio Valenzuela Valenzuela, who the CBP says is a leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel.

The tactics to be used include seizing the proceeds from the illicit trade of fentanyl and more closely monitoring business entities and people involved in the drug's cross-border trade.

"We are going after the plaza bosses, whose organizations are responsible for virtually everything that is smuggled into the United States," said Troy Miller, CBP senior official performing the duties of the commissioner.

"By targeting them for enforcement action, we can directly impact their operations and ability to traffic fentanyl into the United States, which makes its way into communities all across the country," Miller added.

Fentanyl is the nation's leading cause of death among people between ages 18 and 45 and accounts for about 70% of more than 107,000 overdose deaths during the past year.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says there are two types of fentanyl.

One is pharmaceutical fentanyl made by pharmaceutical companies use prescribed by doctors to treat people with severe pain, particularly after operations or while dealing with advanced-stage cancer.

The other is illegally made fentanyl, which causes most of the fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths and might be made prior to entering the United States or from ingredients brought into the country.

Illegally made fentanyl might be in liquid or powder form and commonly is used to spike other illicit drugs, such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, due to its extreme potency.

Deadly weather pummels much of Gulf Coast with tornadoes, torrential rain
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Deadly weather pummels much of Gulf Coast with tornadoes, torrential rain
April 10 (UPI) -- Tornadoes, flooding and hailstorms are affecting communities throughout the Gulf Coast and much of the South as a severe storm system moves from west to east Wednesday.
Judge blocks Florida from enforcing pronoun law against transgender teacher
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Judge blocks Florida from enforcing pronoun law against transgender teacher
April 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge has temporarily blocked Florida from enforcing its 2023 law -- which restricts how pronouns can be used -- against a transgender teacher who sued the state.
Trump loses third attempt to delay next week's hush-money trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump loses third attempt to delay next week's hush-money trial
April 10 (UPI) -- A New York appellate judge has denied former President Donald Trump's third attempt this week to delay his hush money trial, which is scheduled to start Monday.
3 wounded, 5 arrested after Philadelphia Ramadan event ends in gunfire
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
3 wounded, 5 arrested after Philadelphia Ramadan event ends in gunfire
April 10 (UPI) -- About 1,000 people were attending an outdoor Ramadan celebration in a west Philadelphia park when two groups started shooting at each other Wednesday afternoon, police said.
U.S., Japan commit to new global military alliance, shared moon-landing project
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S., Japan commit to new global military alliance, shared moon-landing project
April 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday announced a "historic" new military pact and cooperation on a joint space mission to send a Japanese astronaut to the moon.
Georgia Tech unveils first AI supercomputer for student use in new course programs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Georgia Tech unveils first AI supercomputer for student use in new course programs
April 10 (UPI) -- The Georgia Institute of Technology and NVIDIA Corporation on Wednesday said together they have created the first artificial intelligence supercomputer for student use.
Privacy rights concerns stop progress on renewing FISA surveillance
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Privacy rights concerns stop progress on renewing FISA surveillance
April 10 (UPI) -- Disagreement on how to proceed tanked a House procedural vote to enable continued surveillance of foreigners located abroad on Wednesday.
Opening arguments delivered in Chad Daybell's Idaho murder trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Opening arguments delivered in Chad Daybell's Idaho murder trial
April 10 (UPI) -- During opening arguments Wednesday in the Chad Daybell murder trial in Boise, Idaho, the prosecutor said Daybell killed his late wife and two children of his current wife in a what was described as a doomsday cult.
NOAA taps into $2.7M federal funding to help track ocean, climate changes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NOAA taps into $2.7M federal funding to help track ocean, climate changes
April 10 (UPI) -- NOAA is using $2.7 million in federal funding to deploy a new data-gathering device that will improve measurements of ocean temperatures and climate change, officials said Wednesday.
Donald Trump says Arizona Supreme Court went 'too far' with abortion law
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Donald Trump says Arizona Supreme Court went 'too far' with abortion law
April 10 (UPI) -- Donald Trump said Wednesday that the Arizona Supreme Court's near-total abortion ban goes too far.
